It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

After the Spurs blew a 5 point lead in the final minute to lose a game to the Kings, the Spurs are a few hundred miles west in San Francisco for another try for their first victory without Victor Wembanyama. The excellent play of the Silver and Black to gain a lead with under a minute left was overshadowed by the Kings playing tough enough at the end to eke out a win. There were some calls (and no-calls) that didn’t go San Antonio’s way, but good teams can overcome that. The Spurs aren’t a good team, yet, especially missing their best player.

The Spurs face Steph Curry and the Warriors on the first game of a home and home series tonight, again without Victor Wembanyama. Let’s see if he resilient Spurs that took the lead away from the King can show up tonight, or if the team is facing a hangover from their last second loss to the Kings. The Warriors have been up and down lately, they can beat playoff teams, but they also lost to the Celtics by 50 last week. It would be really nice to see another good effort tonight from the good guys tonight. Whatever happens with this game, there will be a rematch in a few days in San Antonio, and it would be great to see the Spurs win one or both of them,

Game Prediction:

Steve Kerr will suit up for the Warriors and hit six three point shots in a row. Then he will wake up.

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

March 9, 2024 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.