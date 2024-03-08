Victo Wembanyama’s defensive impact is making teams rethink their approach

Before the season commenced, much of the focus on Victor Wembanyama’s prowess revolved around his defensive capabilities. Standing at an impressive 7’4” with the wingspan of an eight-footer, the narrative was logical. Teams went to great lengths in preparation, employing unusual techniques to simulate the challenge of attacking the rim against the French rookie.

The Dallas Mavericks even created a viral video showcasing their unique approach. As it turns out, the Mavs weren’t exaggerating; Victor has lived up to the hype on the defensive end. The rookie currently leads the league in steals and blocks, amassing an impressive 265 steals, with Anthony Davis trailing in second place at 216. The gap between Wemby and the rest of the league is substantial.

With no Wemby, the Kings scored a new opponent season high 76 points in the paint against the Spurs' defense tonight.



The Kings made 69% of their paint shots, also one of the higher numbers for a Spurs opponent. — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) March 8, 2024

Wembanyama’s mere presence on the court compels opposing teams to avoid the paint at all costs. The consequences of challenging him are clear – a swift rejection by Wemby. A recent example of this defensive dominance occurred on Thursday night when the Sacramento Kings, despite their efforts, only managed to score a season-high 76 points in the paint against the Wemby-less Spurs.

Wemby retains the ball after blocking a shot 61.4% of the time, best in the NBA.



So what? One potential argument is that his blocks are more controlled which is a good predictor of future growth and that his current numbers aren’t a fluke.



The other is that he’s an alien pic.twitter.com/9c6SAB3yNw — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 8, 2024

What sets the rookie’s defense apart is the remarkable control and ease he displays on the court. His team recovers the ball on a staggering 61.4% of his blocks, a statistic far surpassing any other player in the league. Wembanyama’s impact on the defensive end has been nothing short of tremendous, positioning him as a frontrunner for numerous Defensive Player of the Year awards in the years to come.

It’s gratifying to witness the Spurs making strides in the right direction on this trajectory. While the win column may not be overflowing yet, there’s an encouraging trend unfolding.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/UFQp7galPw — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 8, 2024

No surprises here to find the rookie prominently featured in this list—he’s incredibly active on the defensive front and currently leads the league in steals and blocks.

There are twelve players this season with 150+ deflections.



Here’s how tall each of them are:



7’4” - Wemby

7’3” -

7’2” -

7’1” -

7’0” -

6’11” - Jokić

6’10” - AD

6’9” -

6’8” - PG

6’7” - Kawhi

6’6” - SGA

6’5” - Matisse, Caruso, Dejounte, JWill

6’4” - Donte

6’3” - Fox



pic.twitter.com/TiKte2o3mL — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) March 8, 2024

