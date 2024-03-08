What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Kings

It’s funny how basketball works sometimes. Rarely do we see consistent success in the sport. That’s often reserved for the legends of the game. Yet even they need years of inconsistent development to become the best players in the world. For most players, development is irregular, fluctuating between utter frustration and pure bliss. Not many people know this better than Malaki Branham.

This season has been a tricky one for the second-year combo guard. He came into this year with high expectations after showing three-level scoring ability in his rookie season, and playing well in the summer league. The San Antonio Spurs relied on him to play a scoring role off the bench this season. Branham did not deliver on that for the bulk of the year. Prior to the all-star break, Branham was averaging 8 points, 2.2 assists and a turnover while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31% from three. He found himself out of the rotation by February.

When Doug McDermott was dealt to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, a spot opened back up for Branham. He hasn’t looked back since. Post all-star break, Branham is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 54.3% from deep for a bonkers 65.2% true shooting percentage. On Thursday night, he kept the Spurs in the game, and took them right back out of it in a 131-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs found themselves down big at halftime after a putrid second quarter performance that was plagued by turnovers and poor transition defense. Branham’s third quarter shooting pulled them out of the mud and got them back into the game. He scored 13 of his season-high 23 points in the third. Over the course of the game he was perfect from the three-point line, hitting 5 of his 5 attempts.

You could argue (and Gregg Popovich certainly did) that Branham should have sealed the win with a drive to the basket that he was seemingly fouled on late in the game. Instead the Kings got a game tying three in transition. Then Branham ended up turning the ball over, allowing Sacramento to seal the game with a steal and a dunk. It’s a devastating way to lose a game, but in a season that’s sole purpose is to develop this young roster, the mistake should not overshadow Branham’s progress.

The fact of the matter is no one will care about the Spurs losing to the Kings on a random Thursday night game in March a few months from now (heck, maybe even a few days.) What people will (or maybe should) care about is the overall development path Branham is going on. It’s a smaller sample size, but Branham’s shooting is seemingly coming around. He’s competing on the defensive end, and is playing with a bit more “nasty” as Popovich would say. Despite the game-ending mistake, I’m feeling good about Branham coming out of the loss to the Kings.

