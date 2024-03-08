What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Kings

It’s funny how basketball works sometimes. Rarely do we see consistent success in the sport. That’s often reserved for the legends of the game. Yet even they need years of inconsistent development to become the best players in the world. For most players, development is irregular, fluctuating between utter frustration and pure bliss. Not many people know this better than Malaki Branham.
This season has been a tricky one for the second-year combo guard. He came into this year with high expectations after showing three-level scoring ability in his rookie season, and playing well in the summer league. The San Antonio Spurs relied on him to play a scoring role off the bench this season. Branham did not deliver on that for the bulk of the year. Prior to the all-star break, Branham was averaging 8 points, 2.2 assists and a turnover while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31% from three. He found himself out of the rotation by February.
When Doug McDermott was dealt to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, a spot opened back up for Branham. He hasn’t looked back since. Post all-star break, Branham is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 54.3% from deep for a bonkers 65.2% true shooting percentage. On Thursday night, he kept the Spurs in the game, and took them right back out of it in a 131-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The Spurs found themselves down big at halftime after a putrid second quarter performance that was plagued by turnovers and poor transition defense. Branham’s third quarter shooting pulled them out of the mud and got them back into the game. He scored 13 of his season-high 23 points in the third. Over the course of the game he was perfect from the three-point line, hitting 5 of his 5 attempts.
You could argue (and Gregg Popovich certainly did) that Branham should have sealed the win with a drive to the basket that he was seemingly fouled on late in the game. Instead the Kings got a game tying three in transition. Then Branham ended up turning the ball over, allowing Sacramento to seal the game with a steal and a dunk. It’s a devastating way to lose a game, but in a season that’s sole purpose is to develop this young roster, the mistake should not overshadow Branham’s progress.
The fact of the matter is no one will care about the Spurs losing to the Kings on a random Thursday night game in March a few months from now (heck, maybe even a few days.) What people will (or maybe should) care about is the overall development path Branham is going on. It’s a smaller sample size, but Branham’s shooting is seemingly coming around. He’s competing on the defensive end, and is playing with a bit more “nasty” as Popovich would say. Despite the game-ending mistake, I’m feeling good about Branham coming out of the loss to the Kings.
Takeaways:
- Another Spur who is on his redemption arc is Zach Collins. The big man was criticized by the fan base nearly all year for his lackluster defense and poor shooting from deep. In a lot of ways, Collins deserved that criticism. Through the first half of the season, he was largely ineffective compared to last season. Much like Branham, he’s figured it out in the last few weeks. Collins was shooting 26.7% from three before the all-star break, and is shooting 75% after. On Thursday against Sacramento he was one of the Spurs best players, putting up 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while hitting 2 of his 3 deep shots. Without Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio needed a big time performance from Collins and they got one. With Wembanyama out for a few games with an ankle injury, Collins has a chance to regain some of the form he showed last season.
- Devin Vassell has arrived in a big way this season, fully living up to his 5-year $146 million extension. He’s established himself as a three-level scorer who is rapidly improving on the defensive end. Without Wembanyama he stepped up in a big way against the Kings. He finished the game with 30 points, 9 assists and 2 steals. This is exactly the type of performance you want to see from your number two guy when the star is out. Vassell has proven he can handle a high-usage scoring role. That bodes well for the construction of this roster going froward.
- The Spurs certainly missed Wembanyama’s rim protection on Thursday. They allowed the Kings to score 76 points in the paint, led by 30+ point performances from Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Late in the game, Fox killed the Spurs by weaving through screens and getting to his spots close to the basket. You have to think if Wembanyama had been in the game, a couple of those would be blocked or altered. It’s just another reminder of how impactful the rookie is on the defensive end.
- Blake Wesley and Keldon Johnson have become a fun duo off the bench. Wesley is a tornado of energy who exhilarates with dunks and pressure defense. Johnson has settled into a bench scoring role where he’s attacking closeouts or hitting open jumpers. The duo was solid on Thursday, as Wesley had 11 points and Johnson added in 22.
