Spurs battled for 47 minutes in last-minute loss to Kings

Coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets in Houston this past Tuesday, the Spurs looked to capture victory against the Sacramento Kings in Sac-town. They also had to battle without Victor Wembanyama, who is dealing with an ankle injury. After a competitive first quarter, the Spurs found themselves down by 20 in the second. However, they battled back to cut the deficit to 12 at halftime, and then to five after the third quarter. It got to the point where they were up by five with under a minute remaining. Unfortunately, with mistakes on both sides of the ball, the Spurs managed to not only blow that lead, but ended up losing the game 131-129. It was simply a heartbreaker in what would have been their first win without Wemby.

Devin Vassell led the team with 30 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals, and a block.

After some great ball movement, Devin zooms past De’Aaron Fox for the quick slam!

DEV COMIN' THROUGH pic.twitter.com/usc1LoqKmB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 8, 2024

Devin takes Kevin Huerter to school with a turnaround jumper off the dribble!

smooth like pic.twitter.com/aJ8ZbUeNSm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 8, 2024

Malaki Branham poured in a season-high 23 points to go along with four assists, two steals, and a board.

He was also 5 of 5 from three, including this laser beam.

Zach Collins had a solid outing starting in place of Wemby with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Here, he converts the easy and-one over Fox.

Keldon Johnson had a decent scoring game with 22 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

KJ had four threes including this sniper!

Blake Wesley had an efficient game with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting to go along with three assists, a rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Blake had two highlight worthy slams. Here’s the first one: A baseline two-hander!

THROW IT DOWN, BLAKE pic.twitter.com/cvyxTwnkDf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 8, 2024

The second one: He reaches into the passing lane and has a breakaway ticket to slam heaven!

there he goes...AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/njjbRBvbUg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 8, 2024

Jeremy Sochan finished with nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. Here, he swats Fox’s layup attempt in what was a clutch moment.

Finally, here are the full game highlights.