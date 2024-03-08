Spurs mural unveiled in Austin in anticipation of the I-35 series

Per a Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled a special Spurs x Austin themed mural at Wanderlust Wine Co., created by local Austin artist Adrian Landon Brooks, in celebration of their upcoming Spurs Week and I-35 Series, presented by Alienware and X World Wallet. The Spurs are also releasing a limited number of ticket packages for the Sunday I-35 Series game against the Brooklyn Nets which will include a T-shirt featuring a portion of the mural, while supplies last.

“Painting this massive Spurs mural, the energy and love from fans was electric,” said artist Adrian Landon Brooks. “From photo ops to car-window cheers, it was an amazing experience. I’m honored to celebrate this powerful team and its family. Go Spurs!”

Brooks, an Austin-based painter, has exhibited his work across the U.S. and internationally.

“As we approach our second annual I-35 Series, this mural memorializes a special moment in time for our organization. Last year we celebrated 50 years of Spurs basketball and as we look to the next 50 years, it is moments like this that we will remember, which is why we are so excited to continue to make history alongside our Austin fans,” said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Collaborating with local artists and businesses allows us to bring our love for Austin fans to life in the biggest, boldest ways possible, as Austin continues to embrace the Spurs as their hometown team.”

During Spurs Week, the Spurs will host a pop-up at the mural on Wednesday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where fans can stop by for free to enjoy a DJ, prizes and photo opportunities.

T-Shirt Ticket Package Details

Ticket to Spurs vs. Nets game at Moody Center on Sunday, March 17 with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Limited edition T-shirt depicting Spurs mural artwork

Groups of 10 or more can access the package at a discounted rate

Text MURAL to 210-444-5050 to access the ticket offer

The mural will remain up through the remainder of the Spurs 2023-24 season.

To see additional works and learn more about muralist Adrian Landon Books, visit AdrianLandonBrooks.com or follow on Instagram at @adrianlandonbrooks.

