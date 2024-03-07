San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Kings steal 131-129 victory

Up until the final minute of the game, the San Antonio Spurs put together a masterful second-half effort to rally from a 20-point deficit. Then things took a turn for the worst, allowing Sacramento to escape its home court with a 131-129 victory.

All it takes is one mistake to change the entire outlook of an evening. Malaki Branham had put together a masterful showing off the bench, scoring 23 points and netting 5-of-5 shots from beyond the arc. Then he had a costly turnover, leading to Domantas Sabonis’ game-winning breakaway slam with seven seconds left.

The Spurs looked every bit of the young team they are in the fleeting moments of Thursday’s bout. But aside from the finish, there were plenty of positives. San Antonio was bound to struggle without generational (but injured) rookie Victor Wembanyama on the floor, or so the Kings thought.

How do you respond when playing without your most impactful offensive player? You score by committee. Devin Vassell had the hot hand for the Spurs, pouring in 30 points with nine assists. Zach Collins played like a man worthy of his start, adding 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Off the bench, Keldon Johnson poured in 22 points, while Blake Wesley finished with 11.

How do you respond on defense? You score 129 points and hope its enough.

Observations