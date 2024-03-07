Navigating Victor Wembanyama’s latest injury setback

Throughout this season, one consistent theme has emerged: Victor Wembanyama’s ability to bounce back from disappointing performances. In November, the rookie faced a challenging night during his inaugural visit to Madison Square Garden, shooting 4-14 from the floor in a lopsided loss to the Knicks. However, in the subsequent matchup against the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, Wemby showcased resilience by delivering an impressive performance—scoring 29 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, blocking four shots, and dishing out four assists. This pattern of bouncing back has been a recurring narrative throughout the year.

Longtemps incertain à Houston à cause de douleurs à l’épaule gauche, Victor Wembanyama est OUT pour le match à Sacramento, jeudi soir, à cause d’une entorse à la cheville droite. — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) March 7, 2024

Unfortunately, basketball enthusiasts won’t witness the rookie’s rebound in Sacramento on Thursday night. The rookie was poised for a big night after being embarrassed in Houston on Tuesday. While there’s a possibility of his return in Golden State on Saturday, the team will probably lean towards keeping him in San Antonio until he fully recovers. The setback occurred on Tuesday night in Houston when Wembanyama reportedly suffered an ankle sprain. Despite completing the entire game, it is believed that the injury occurred in the second quarter.

Looks like this might be where Wembanyama sprained his ankle. Clip cuts off the fall, but he gets mixed up w/ Brooks & you can see his right ankle roll over. Then he favors it after the jumper. Left the game about a minute later, went to the locker room a few minutes after that. pic.twitter.com/LEXzYECVfo — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 7, 2024

The Spurs are approaching this situation with utmost seriousness, prioritizing Wembanyama’s well-being. Although there’s a slim chance he might play on Saturday in Golden State, it’s more probable that we’ll see him back in San Antonio by Monday. The team is not rushing his return to the court, recognizing the importance of ensuring he is at full strength. Consequently, it seems likely that the rookie will play no more than 65 games this season.

While this might limit his court time, it positions Wembanyama well for accolades like an All-Defensive nomination and the Rookie of the Year award. The primary focus remains on navigating the current season, preserving Victor’s health, and strategizing for the challenges of the upcoming season.

Victor’s younger brother, Oscar, seems to be experiencing a growth spurt, recently adding three inches to his height and reaching six feet eight inches. While he may not match his brother’s extraordinary height, the fact that he’s only 16 years old suggests he’s still in the midst of growing.

Oscar Wembanyama hasn’t even finisher growing.https://t.co/opeHftmnlz — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) March 7, 2024

Dispelling a somewhat absurd narrative, it’s clarified that Oscar is actually 20 years old, making any speculations about him playing basketball elsewhere unfounded. His commitment to San Antonio appears unwavering for the foreseeable future.

Is Victor Wembanyama going to force his way out of San Antonio? https://t.co/aTvxLYQHvc — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 7, 2024

In an interesting turn of events, Draymond Green has weighed in on Victor’s chances for the Defensive Player of the Year award, a perspective that may not align with the hopes of Spurs fans.

Draymond Green says Victor Wembanyama doesn’t deserve DPOY, and implies that if he wins DPOY, then Jayson Tatum deserves MVP



( @TheVolumeSports )



pic.twitter.com/JWXo5go3mr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 6, 2024

A disappointing note for Spurs enthusiasts: the team was removed from national television on March 23rd.