It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Kings

Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out tonight with a sore ankle, and after a disappointing outing against the Rockets where Houston was able to use physical play to take over the game, it’s not a bad thing. With the entire defense focused on Victor, it was a tough night for him playing at less than 100% health. The next step in his development will be to find ways to take advantage of the overly aggressive play and either draw fouls or use the defender’s aggression against them to open up the offense in other ways. It’ll certainly get easier for him next season as he gains strength as his body fills out.

The Spurs will have to rely in the interior on Zach Collins, who has been playing better recently, and Dom Barlow, who was just signed to a regular contract by the Silver and Black. If Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson continue the upward trends in their play recently, the Spurs will have a shot tonight, but with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the Kings, it’s going to be tough to stop Sacramento. It’s a late night west coast game for the Spurs, so fire up the coffee pot and start drinking your beverage of choice before tipoff. Let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

De’Aaron Fox will turn down an easy layup at the rim because he will forget that Victor Wembanyama isn’t in the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

March 7, 2024 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.