Spurs Sports & Entertainment is supporting SA’s Ready To Work initiative

The Spurs are helping promote San Antonio’s Ready to Work program.

Low-to-no-cost training and education for great-paying jobs with top employers like Spurs Sports and Entertainment is being made possible through the City of San Antonio’s Ready to Work initiative. Residents who qualify can pursue high school equivalency, certification courses, associate degree courses, or bachelor’s degree courses through approved programs aligned with high-demand, well-paying jobs.

Mike Ramsey, SA Ready to Work’s Executive Director and Spurs Chief Impact Officer Dr. Kara Allen share their vision for building a stronger San Antonio workforce. See the promotional video HERE.

With the help of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, San Antonio Ready to Work is helping local people, including military-connected residents of Bexar County, Learn, Earn and Succeed.

