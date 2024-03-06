Devin Vassell scores 3,000th point

Last night in Houston, Devin Vassell scored his 3,000th point.

Devin Vassell with 3,000 points for his career in his 228th game. He's the 7th fastest to 3K in @spurs history. Others at game 228:

1.David Robinson: 5575

2.Tim Duncan: 4945

3.Keldon Johnson: 3767

4.Willie Anderson: 3725

5.Alvin Robertson: 3328

6.Sean Elliott: 3142#PorVida — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) March 6, 2024

Vassell hit the mark in his 228th games, making him the seventh fastest in franchise history to reach the landmark.

As Dan Weiss pointed out in the tweet, Vassell is in elite Silver & Black company with David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Keldon Johnson, Willie Anderson, Alvin Robertson, and Sean Elliott, the latter who was on hand calling the game last night with Bill Land.

In a Spurs world where Victor Wembanyama holds onto headlines and continually breaks norms of basketball statistics, it is important to remember what Vassell brings to the Spurs.

Vassell is the second highest scorer on the team and an essential piece of the rebuild.

Spurs are on the road as they head to Sacramento for tomorrow’s game.

Go Spurs Go!

