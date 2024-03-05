San Antonio vs. Houston, Final Score: Sengun dominates Spurs in 114-101 loss

The San Antonio Spurs came into a matchup with the Houston Rockets with a chance to secure their longest winning streak of the season. The rival Rockets played spoiler, defeating the Spurs 114-101.
Houston was simply more physical, as they dominated the game defensively. They were also unstoppable in the paint. Their physicality caused San Antonio to turn the ball over 19 times, in which the Rockets scored 28 points off those giveaways. Outside of the turnovers, the Spurs struggled to find good looks at the basket, as they shot 43.7% from the field and 33.3% from deep.
Offensively, the Rockets owned the paint. They outscored the Spurs 70-44 at the basket. Houston was led by their big man, Alperen Sengun how dominated any and all Spurs on the block. He finished with 45 points, 16 rebounds and 5 steals on 19-32 shooting. While Victor Wembanyama blocked him a few times, Sengun went around and through him for buckets time after time.
Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring with 22 points on 9-19 shooting. Malaki Branham added in 20 points off the bench, hitting 4 of his 7 threes.
San Antonio will head to Sacramento on Thursday for a matchup with the Kings.
Observations
- Vassell scored his 3,000th point against Houston on a strong finish inside. He becomes the 7th fastest in Spurs history to reach the feat behind David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Keldon Johnson, Willie Anderson, Alvin Robertson and Sean Elliott.
- It was a tough game for Wembanyama who struggled with the Rockets smothering defense. He was held to just 10 points while adding in 11 rebounds and 7 blocks. Houston forced him to turn the ball over 6 times, and he shot just 4-10 from the field. He started hot, but the Rockets countered with putting an irritant like Dillon Brooks on him, and sagging Sengun off the Spurs worst shooter (usually Jeremy Sochan or Blake Wesley.) It will be interesting to see how other teams approach guarding the big man after watching this game.
- Sochan and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle after Sochan tripped the rookie in transition. Sochan earned a flagrant 1 and a technical foul, which means no suspension or fine will be coming for him.
- Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after the game: “That’s what you call a royal ass whooping, right there. They deserve a lot of credit. They were physical from the get-go ‘till the end of the game. They put us in mud and we didn’t respond very well and you’ve got the outcome.”
Loading comments...