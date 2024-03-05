San Antonio vs. Houston, Final Score: Sengun dominates Spurs in 114-101 loss

The San Antonio Spurs came into a matchup with the Houston Rockets with a chance to secure their longest winning streak of the season. The rival Rockets played spoiler, defeating the Spurs 114-101.

Houston was simply more physical, as they dominated the game defensively. They were also unstoppable in the paint. Their physicality caused San Antonio to turn the ball over 19 times, in which the Rockets scored 28 points off those giveaways. Outside of the turnovers, the Spurs struggled to find good looks at the basket, as they shot 43.7% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Offensively, the Rockets owned the paint. They outscored the Spurs 70-44 at the basket. Houston was led by their big man, Alperen Sengun how dominated any and all Spurs on the block. He finished with 45 points, 16 rebounds and 5 steals on 19-32 shooting. While Victor Wembanyama blocked him a few times, Sengun went around and through him for buckets time after time.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring with 22 points on 9-19 shooting. Malaki Branham added in 20 points off the bench, hitting 4 of his 7 threes.

San Antonio will head to Sacramento on Thursday for a matchup with the Kings.

