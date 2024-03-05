 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Wembanyama’s evolution into a sharpshooter

The rookie’s latest success from beyond the arc is not a fluke. 

By Mikey Rouleau
Indiana Pacers v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s no secret that Victor Wembanyama has taken another leap in recent weeks, showcasing improvements on both ends of the court. The rookie has transformed into a remarkably reliable three-point shooter, impressively converting 40% on 5.21attempts per game over his last 20 outings.

Moreover, since February 1st, only five players across the league have made more threes than the rookie while shooting 43% or more.

What makes this accomplishment even more unique is that all of those players are guards. It’s exceptional that Wemby, standing at an impressive 7’4”, is keeping up with these sharpshooters. His recent success from beyond the arc isn’t just a fluke; his shooting mechanics have always been solid since his arrival in the league, coupled with a consistent performance from the free-throw line, making over 80% of his attempts.

This latest addition to his already impressive arsenal makes him even more challenging to deal with. Opponents will constantly be strategizing ways to shut down the Frenchman, and it won’t be getting any easier. Sooner rather than later, the task of stopping Wemby will have us all resembling Rick Carlisle on a Sunday night.

Interesting to examine the evolution of the rookie’s shot chart. I firmly believe he should focus on taking more than 5.2 attempts at the rim, leveraging his sheer size and the ability to finish over everyone.

For the rookie, it’s more than just basketball; both on and off the court, Wemby serves as the ideal role model. Following Sunday’s home game, he created a special moment for a young fan.

More off the court footage showcasing the rookie engaging with attendees at the Spurs Champions Against Hunger fundraiser.

I love this cover ahead of the Spurs game in Houston on Tuesday night. Let’s hope the alien is fit enough to play in H-town.

