How the Spurs defense has improved in the second half of the season

We are back with an update on the Spurs defense as they have been floating closer towards the league’s average in the new year. You can look at our beloved Kirk Goldsberry’s efficiency rating updates to see this trend as of late.

Last 10 games as of 3/1

Last 10 games as of 2/23

Last 10 games as of 2/16

As a whole, the starters have become more effective at generating turnovers. The graph below displays the deflections vs loose balls recovered per game. The size of the data point is also correlated with the number of minutes they play per game to add context.

Victor Wembanyama has obviously been a tremendous shot blocker but he has also just been great in general at disrupting defense with three deflections per game. Unfortunately, not many of these are converted into a turnover for the team, but I believe that is an easier improvement to make (and can also come with increased awareness in the defenders around him) than trying to improve a player’s knack for deflections.

The remaining starters for the Spurs are all floating around average or higher now which has been evident on film as well. Keldon Johnson’s large frame has been highly useful to play the 1-3 and Popovich has slowly but surely made him a more confident on-ball defender. However, he hasn’t been able to clog the passing lanes as effectively as other players with similar build, such as Jalen Williams (2.8, 0.7), Lu Dort (1.8, 0.8) or Matisse Thybulle (3.4, 0.5).

This next chart measures individual players in their attempt to defend shots within the paint. I have separated the data sets to easily identify San Antonio’s players. The key metric being used is Diff(erence) in FG% which is calculated by subtracting the difference between the FG% allowed by the defender from the average FG% of all of the shooters they guarded in that area. Thus the worse defenders float towards the top because opponents have an easier time shooting against them. I have labeled in red the players ranking in the bottom 5%, blue for those in the top 5%, and purple for those who lead the league in most shots contested. (Dark blue implies they were top 5% in Diff FG% and shots defended).

Wemby, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Julian Champagnie are the only big men on the team who make life more difficult in the paint for opposing teams. Zach Collins ranks average, and Jeremy Sochan ranks slightly below. You will notice the general trend that smaller players like guards will have worse paint defense than the average player but most of them are also in the paint much less frequently. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell could be doing better but it is not a serious concern.

Meanwhile, Wemby has thrown his hat in the ring with many established shot-blocking bigs in the league. Yes, Tristan Thompson and Jonathan Isaac technically give their opponents the worst shooting marks but they play limited minutes, often against opposing benches so it really isn’t valuable data. I would direct your attention to players like Kristaps Porzingis and Rudy Gobert in which Wemby continues to inch closer towards. Referring back to Wemby’s low block attempts, as he gains more minutes and becomes the anchor on defense, he will find his number of shot attempts defended grow as well.

The Spurs struggled to defend the three severely last season and it was a point I made earlier this year as well. I was hoping that after gathering more data and allowing the players to find some chemistry, this would improve, but it remains a major obstacle. I have replicated the same graph but for defending the three.

Damian Lillard has been a tough defensive replacement for Jrue Holiday on the Bucks, but he actually does well guarding the three along with Jamal Murray. Players like Kevin Love, Jackson Hayes, and Dean Wade appearing should be taken with a grain of salt as again, it is infrequent they are out on the perimeter. Sochan does a steady job at closing out with his length and his athleticism also allows him to not get burned off the shot fake as well.

Malaki Branham and Cedi Osman are both amongst the top five worst defenders on the three-point shot this season, not to mention Doug McDermott who was just traded at the deadline. Furthermore, only four players on the team are threats when defending the three. Popovich, given all his accolades, has been slow to accept new trends in the NBA, and he cannot afford to do so here as the high utilization of the three-point shot is here to stay. Being slightly below average is not an issue, especially when defending a high volume, but none of the Spurs really fall into that quadrant one area anyway.

The Spurs have been the defensive cornerstones when they were championship contenders and some glorious comparisons are being drawn between Wemby, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson. But not all defensive statistics can be gathered with amazing rim protecting and shot blocking, and ideally the Spurs will find a way to fix their 3-point problem in the next year.