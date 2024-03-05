It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The big news of the night is that Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report with a sore shoulder that got tweaked on a foul by Myles Turner late in the game. Hopefully, it won’t keep him from playing, but you can’t be too careful this early in the slim big’s career, so if there’s any chance of lingering issues, I would expect that the tall young Frenchman would be spending the game waving a towel with his good arm and not playing against the Rockets.

If Victor sits, it’ll be up to Zach Collins and Dominick Barlow to provide the interior presence for the Silver and Black, and while Zach has been playing better recently, it’s going to be a big challenge for them. Let’s hope that Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson can all step up with solid games to help the Spurs to their first three-game winning streak of the season. Since the season is about 3/4ths done, it’s probably time for that to happen. Let’s watch for the big three tonight. No, not that big three, just three wins.

Game Prediction:

Boris Diaw volunteers to step in for Victor for tonight’s game, but backs out when his expresso machine isn’t allowed into the locker room.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

March 5, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.