Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs have won two games in a row just three times this season. They have never been able to get over the hump and secure that third straight victory. On Tuesday night against their in-state rival, the Houston Rockets, they have the chance to change that.

The Spurs played well in their two-game return to San Antonio, knocking off two playoff contenders. That solid play was led by February’s rookie of the month, Victor Wembanyama, who is off to an even stronger start in March. The rookie banged up his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, and is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup. San Antonio will hope that their star can play against Houston, as he’s found success against them this season.

The Spurs last played Houston on December 11th, where they lost 93-82. A lot has changed for both teams since then. San Antonio will look to take the lead in the season series and grab their longest winning streak of the season.

March 5, 2024 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League,) Julian Champagnie – Questionable (right ankle,) Victor Wembanyama – Questionable (left shoulder)

Rockets Injuries: Steven Adams – Out (right knee,) Tari Eason – Out (left tibia,) Nate Hinton – Out (G League,) Jermaine Samuels Jr. – Out (G League)

What to watch for

Wembanyama’s status

Wembanyama has established himself as the clear best player on the Spurs, the odd-on favorite to win rookie of the year and a top player in the league. Missing time would hurt the momentum San Antonio has been building. The rookie has been a key cog in the Spurs success against Houston this season.

In their first matchup, Wembanyama had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. In the second, he had 15 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks. He’s owned Alperen Sengun in the paint, and diced up the Rockets defensive attack. This matchup particularly favors Wembanyama, so his status is of the upmost importance.

Three-point shooting

The Rockets and Spurs are two of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA. San Antonio shoots 34.7% from three, while Houston hits just 34.8% of their deep shots. Whoever can get hot from three may have the best chance at winning this game. The Spurs have shot the ball well over the last two games. Wembanyama’s increased efficiency from deep, Devin Vassell’s continued sharpshooting and Malaki Branham’s scoring streak have all been boosts for San Antonio. Carrying over that improved shooting into the game with Houston should give them an edge.

Defensive energy

The Spurs have been picking up their defensive intensity during their winning streak. From the jump, San Antonio funneled drivers to Wembanyama in the paint, and scrambled to contest shooters. There were brief lapses, but for the most part, the effort was consistent. Crisp defensive rotations and pressure on ball handlers have been key to the Spurs improvements on that end. Houston is in the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency (112.6 offensive rating.) Another stifling defensive performance would help the Spurs secure a victory on the road.