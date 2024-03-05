Frost Bank releases “Spurs Stories” featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili

Get to know San Antonio Spurs fan favorite Sandro Mamukelashvili.

In an all-new @FrostBank Spurs Stories, @Mamukelashvili5 talks about how a direct message helped take his career to the next level and his path to the league! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/OJNbDMZaHV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 2, 2024

In an all-new Frost Bank Spurs Stories, Sandro Mamukelashivili talks about how a “direct message helped take his career to the next level” on his path to the NBA.

Sandro was chosen 54th overall in 2021 by the Indiana Pacers, but was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks along with the draft rights of the 60th pick Georgios Kalaitzakis and two future second round picks in exchange for the draft rights of the 31st pick, Isaiah Todd.

Mamu, as he is affectionally known, joined the Spurs one year ago this week off waivers. This contract was converted to a standard NBA contract. Last summer, he re-signed with the Spurs.

Enjoy a more in-depth look at one of the Spurs budding contributors.

