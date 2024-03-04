The defensive brilliance of Victor Wembanyama

March has proven to be an outstanding month for Victor Wembanyama. He has orchestrated two impressive back-to-back victories against playoff-caliber teams, notably toppling the Western Conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was topped off Monday as he received the February Rookie of the Month award, marking his second consecutive win in this category.





A look at Victor's @Kia ROTM February stats ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yX5YYuJrKN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2024

This remarkable feat has solidified Wembanyama’s position as a frontrunner for the coveted Rookie of the Year award. On a grander scale, his defensive dominance has flourished in recent months, positioning him as a strong candidate for the prestigious All-Defensive Team.

Wemby last 8 games:



10 BLK | 2 STL

3 BLK | 1 STL

5 BLK | 5 STL

5 BLK | 5 STL

5 BLK | 1 STL

4 BLK | 2 STL

5 BLK | 2 STL

6 BLK | 1 STL



While also averaging 25/12/5 on 50/40% shooting. https://t.co/8K37fvqRJ3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 4, 2024

During the last eight games, Wembanyama has showcased an extraordinary average of 7.75 Stocks per game. He’s also leading the league in total blocks, with 186. His defensive impact extends beyond the sheer number of blocks; he has managed to deter opponents from attacking the rim when he’s on the court. Notably, the opposition’s rim attacks drop to 33.6% when Wembanyama isn’t playing, compared to 37.7% when he’s off the court.

Opponents are shooting 34% on corner 3s with Wemby in the game and 44% with him out, per PBPStats.



While there is some variance involved in opponent 3 point shooting, I think having him patrol the paint allows the other players to stick to shooters more effectively. — Collin Reid (@CollinReidPS) March 4, 2024

Wembanyama’s imposing presence influences the overall defensive strategy of the team. Teams are forced to settle for midrange shots to avoid the rookie’s shot-blocking prowess at the rim. This impact ripples through to his teammates, licensing them to play more assertive defense on their assignments, knowing Wembanyama is nearby to help.

If Wembanyama continues this impressive defensive display of shot-blocking and steals, he could emerge as a serious contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, challenging established names like Rudy Gobert. The Spurs are undoubtedly witnessing the rise of a defensive force in their rookie sensation.

In light of Wemby’s impactful defense, second-year wing Jeremy Sohan aptly captures the sentiment.

Asked Jeremy about the slow but steady defensive improvements over the course of the season. A good all-around answer, but one line is carrying a lot of weight here:



“It’s fuckin’ Vic.” pic.twitter.com/v610CZQLaU — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 4, 2024

It’s not a typo – the Spurs have been blessed with a lineage of talented bigs, and Wemby stands as the promising torchbearer. His rookie campaign is carving out a place in basketball history.

There are only 3 rookies in NBA history with 30+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in a game:



⚫️ David Robinson (2 times)

⚫️ Tim Duncan

⚫️ Victor Wembanyama (2 times)



All 3 were big men were drafted #1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/JrZSLsI0dM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2024

As for Wemby’s consistently impressive performances, is a nightly 20/10/5/5 stat line the new normal for him?

Victor's stats vs IND :

31 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 6 BLK@wemby joined David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only rookies in NBA History to have 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a single game! pic.twitter.com/Hi1EIOQhul — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2024

Wemby epitomizes the modern-day basketball player, showcasing versatility across the entire court. Sam Joseph’s article captures this essence well by dubbing him

“the first NBA player ever to average two steals, two triples, and three blocks in a month.”

