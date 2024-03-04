Victor Wembanyama named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

For the second month in a row (and just one day after accepting the trophy for January), Victor Wemanyama has been named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February. It has been quite the month for the Frenchman, who has been on a tear since being moved to center and released from minutes restrictions, averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 blocks per game in February, all while shooting nearly 40% from three.

Wemby has also set all kinds of records and milestones, including a triple-double with blocks in Toronto, a 5x5 game against the Lakers, and another “unofficial” version of the 5x5 against the Thunder this week, when instead of 5 steals, he hit five threes. He capped it all off last night against the Pacers by becoming just the third rookie in NBA history to record 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in a game. The other two? David Robinson and Tim Duncan. (The Spurs truly have been blessed.)

Victor Wembanyama joins David Robinson (2x) and Tim Duncan as the only rookies in NBA history to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a game. pic.twitter.com/mtmKd0OYEW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 4, 2024

At this point, he should be the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year. While Chet Holmgren seemed to have the upper hand early as he looked more composed and played for a winning team while Wemby struggled through growing pains, experimental lineups and minutes restrictions, it’s getting harder and harder to ignore that Wemby is simply the better player now, and that is ultimately what Rookie of the Year is all about.