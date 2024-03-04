Victor Wembanyama puts on another all-around masterclass in win versus Pacers

Coming off a great tea win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs were looking to capture back-to-back wins at the Frost Bank Center. The opponent: The Indiana Pacers. After a back-and-forth affair in the first half, the Spurs captured a small lead and proceeded to capture victory despite a late scare.

Before the game. Victor Wembanyama was presented with the KIA Rookie of the Month award for January.

Victor led the team with 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks, and a steal. That statline is other-worldly, but for Victor, it is just another game.

Cleanup on aisle 1! Wemby puts back the missed Devin Vassell three to get the first points on the board for either team.

POSTER! Wemby takes Jalen Smith to the hole and simply jams on him. He makes it look too easy.

REJECTED. Obi Toppin tries to beat Wemby off the dribble but Wemby recovers by rejecting his shot and by starting the fastbreak. He ended up getting a hockey assist for the Keldon finish.

Someone this tall having handles like this still takes time to get used to. Wemby finds Jeremy behind his back for the assist!

An in-and-out move with a stepback three? Simply ridiculous!

Another dime? Wemby has another! Here he gets the offensive rebound and finds Malaki Branham in the corner for the three. Victor’s playmaking makes him look like a true point forward at times.

AND-ONE! Wemby gets hacked by Pascal Siakam going to the basket and still manages to finish the shot!

Malaki Branham started in place of the injured Julian Champagnie and poured in 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He is continuing to show improvement and looks to keep building on his uptick in minutes.

Here’s another angle from that Wemby offensive board/dime to Malaki for the three!

Splash! Devin Vassell got his night going with a transition three. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

MAKE WAY FOR #14! Blake Wesley gets the steal on one end, then proceeds to dribble 94 feet down the court with a warmup one-handed slam! He finished with nine points, two assists, a rebound, and that steal.

Devin can also get it done on both ends! After intercepting Siakam’s pass, Devin takes it down the court and has a tough finish over Myles Turner for the deuce!

Keldon Johnson creates a great play for himself here. After picking up his dribble, he passes it back out to Cedi Osman in the corner. He then retreats back to the three-point line to get ready for a pass. The Spurs execute great ball movement and find Keldon for the open three! He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Jeremy Sochan put the finishing touches on the Spurs’ win by throwing down a two-handed slam! He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a block.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.