What we learned from the Spurs win over the Pacers

Something clicked while watching Victor Wembanyama step back and nail a three-pointer in the midst of the San Antonio Spurs’ third quarter run. It’s been brewing for a while, but after another dominant all-around performance, it is undeniable. Wembanyama is ahead of schedule. Not only has he lived up to the lofty standards set for him in his rookie season, he’s outperformed them.
In the Spurs 117-105 win over the Indiana Pacers, Wembanyama was once again, the best player on the floor. He got just about everything he wanted offensively on his way to a 31 point and 12 rebound night. He stifled the Pacers defensively, discouraging them from getting into the paint with his 6 blocks. That forced Indiana to take tough threes, which the rest of the Spurs worked hard to contest, leading to the Pacers shooting 20% from deep.
Rebuilds are contingent on getting a star. Once that happens, the acceleration towards contention can begin. There is no doubt the Spurs have that star. Wembanyama may just be a top-20 NBA player in his rookie season. His offensive repertoire isn’t even fully developed and yet he can score at will. Defensively you’ll be hard pressed to find five players who make a bigger impact than him. Now it’s on the rest of the young core to keep up. They did just that on Sunday night.
Devin Vassell has become the Spurs firm number two guy next to Wembanyama. The two man game with those two opens up so many exciting possibilities for the Spurs offense. Jeremy Sochan is a strong defender and excellent connective piece on offense. He had six straight points in clutch time off timely cuts and a tip-in to finish off his night with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Blake Wesley is an energizer off the bench, Malaki Branham has his confidence back and Keldon Johnson can fill it up in spurts.
Back-to-back wins against playoff teams is nothing to stick your nose up at. Sure the Spurs have been bad for the majority of the season, but in the last two games they have shown real signs of development as a team led by a star rookie. The wins haven’t come at a steady pace, but the improvement has been clear since the beginning of 2024. Now San Antonio has a chance to go on its longest win streak this season on Tuesday night agains the rival Houston Rockets.
Takeaways:
- The Spurs let Indiana get back into the game with just over 5 minutes to go. In a one-point ball game, Gregg Popovich went to one of his best actions. It’s a flex screen set by Vassell for Wembanyama. Option one is to get Wembanyama a post touch. Option two is Vassell coming off a down screen for a shot. Wembanyama scored six straight points off this play, as Indiana couldn’t defend it without fouling him. Popovich put on a coaching clinic down the stretch with solid play calling, good rotations (inserting Johnson for Branham was smart) and timeouts to gather the team when they needed it.
- After the game Popovich told reporters, “Best part of the game was being in the fourth quarter and standing up to their run. We kept our composure and continued to execute. Obviously victor was special in a lot of ways.” He also said that they ran the same play continuously for obvious reasons (to get their star the ball.)
- Branham has been looking more like himself since the trade deadline. Sunday was his best game of the season. He started in place of the injured Julian Champagnie and had a solid game. He scored 18 points and had 6 assists. He played solid, physical defense and was a great connector on offense. He made smart extra passes to shooters, had great synergy with Wembanyama in the pick and roll (both as a ball-handler and screener) and went 2-6 from three. He is a player that the Spurs would like to see finish the year strong.
- Johnson has gone through a turbulent season. From being moved to the sixth-man role, to being benched by Popovich for a stretch. It hasn’t been easy for the wing. He’s become too reliant on his inconsistent three-point shot and has gotten lost in the shuffle of the Spurs shifting offensive focus He was a major contributor to the Spurs win on Sunday. He had 17 points off the bench and knocked down a few key shots in the fourth quarter. Johnson is a competitor. His contract may outweigh his eventual role when the team becomes competitive and he has a long way to go defensively, but Sunday’s game shows he can provide a veteran presence and some buckets off the bench.
- Zach Collins has been coming on strong lately. He had 11 points and a pair of assists on Sunday. Last season, Collins would routinely whip pocket passes to cutters all over the floor. There has been less of it this year, but we’ve seen a few lately. Having Collins regain the form he took at the end of the 22-23 season would go a long way to solidifying the Spurs backup center position.
- Remember when Bill Simmons suggested the Spurs trade for TJ McConnell and we all laughed at him? He may have been onto something. McConnell killed the Spurs all night in the mid-range, finishing with a Pacers’ high 26 points on 13-15 shooting from the field. Popovich stuck Sochan on him at the end of the game, ensuring that the backup point guard wouldn’t hurt San Antonio in crunch time.
