What we learned from the Spurs win over the Pacers

Something clicked while watching Victor Wembanyama step back and nail a three-pointer in the midst of the San Antonio Spurs’ third quarter run. It’s been brewing for a while, but after another dominant all-around performance, it is undeniable. Wembanyama is ahead of schedule. Not only has he lived up to the lofty standards set for him in his rookie season, he’s outperformed them.

In the Spurs 117-105 win over the Indiana Pacers, Wembanyama was once again, the best player on the floor. He got just about everything he wanted offensively on his way to a 31 point and 12 rebound night. He stifled the Pacers defensively, discouraging them from getting into the paint with his 6 blocks. That forced Indiana to take tough threes, which the rest of the Spurs worked hard to contest, leading to the Pacers shooting 20% from deep.

Rebuilds are contingent on getting a star. Once that happens, the acceleration towards contention can begin. There is no doubt the Spurs have that star. Wembanyama may just be a top-20 NBA player in his rookie season. His offensive repertoire isn’t even fully developed and yet he can score at will. Defensively you’ll be hard pressed to find five players who make a bigger impact than him. Now it’s on the rest of the young core to keep up. They did just that on Sunday night.

Devin Vassell has become the Spurs firm number two guy next to Wembanyama. The two man game with those two opens up so many exciting possibilities for the Spurs offense. Jeremy Sochan is a strong defender and excellent connective piece on offense. He had six straight points in clutch time off timely cuts and a tip-in to finish off his night with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Blake Wesley is an energizer off the bench, Malaki Branham has his confidence back and Keldon Johnson can fill it up in spurts.

Back-to-back wins against playoff teams is nothing to stick your nose up at. Sure the Spurs have been bad for the majority of the season, but in the last two games they have shown real signs of development as a team led by a star rookie. The wins haven’t come at a steady pace, but the improvement has been clear since the beginning of 2024. Now San Antonio has a chance to go on its longest win streak this season on Tuesday night agains the rival Houston Rockets.

