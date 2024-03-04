Blake Wesley hosts Lil’ MVPs basketball skills clinic as part of USAA’s Military Appreciation

Sunday’s Military Appreciation Night game at Frost Bank Center against the Indiana Pacers, sponsored by USAA, celebrated the Spurs tradition of honoring our servicemen and servicewomen at a home game.

The day before, Blake Wesley helped lead a skill clinic for children of active-duty military members stationed in San Antonio. The Lil’ MVPs basketball skills clinic, led by Spurs assistant coach Darius Songaila and Wesley introduced the children to the skills they need on the court.

The session was followed by autographs, photos, and a Q&A.

This camp is an annual addition to the Spurs military appreciation efforts taking place this week.

