Victor Wembanyama’s dominance might force the Spurs to speed up their rebuild

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst recently discussed whether the Spurs should risk rushing their rebuild because of Victor Wembanyama’s impact as a rookie. Is accelerating the rebuild as soon as possible the right move?

Marilyn Dubinski: It’s hard to know what the Spurs’ actual schedule is/was considering they’re so tight to the vest, and we have received mixed messages — from Pop saying they will take their time and build “the right way” (aka through the draft) to Jeff McDonald saying to expect them to make moves this summer. I imagine the answer lies somewhere in the middle of the two extremes: they don’t need to go all in and be contending for a championship next season, but they also need to go faster than Pop seems to be suggesting (although this may just be him pulling back after he oversold how good this team could be this season). The aim should be to return to postseason contention next season, and if that means accelerating their original timeline, then so be it.

Mark Barrington: Victor is a superstar in the making, and he’ll be the best player in the league in a few years. But even young LeBron James couldn’t take a mediocre roster to a championship. He took the Cavaliers to the finals in his fourth year with guys like Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson, but they ran into a really good team in the finals and got swept. I’d like to see the Spurs build a better team around Victor and still try to get to the finals in his fourth or fifth year, when he should be a dominant force in the league. I think it would be a mistake to try to build a contending team in a year or two, because Victor won’t be at his peak yet, and that’s not enough time to build a quality roster.

Bruno Passos: The early LeBron Cavs teams were the cautionary tale coming into this season: an aggressive approach and veteran acquisitions that handicapped their long-term ability to build around their own generational talent while only leading to one Finals sweep to Your San Antonio Spurs. Combine that with the uncertainty of how ready Wemby’s offensive game would be (and the general needs of how to build around him) and the hype around the 2025 class and I get why PATFO would want to keep the powder dry in year one. That said, the Spurs can still — and should — move faster without replicating the mistakes of chasing past-their-prime versions of Wally Szczerbiak, Antawn Jamison and Shaquille O’Neal and hopefully finding a better 2nd option than Mo Williams. They have the cache of picks, financial flexibility, movable contracts, a bona fide two-way monster just beginning a rookie deal and (hopefully) the awareness that there are finite opportunities to acquire legitimate complementary stars. Given the Spurs probably won’t be bad enough next season for a top-3 pick, I don’t see anything wrong in moving a little quicker if it’s for the right guys on the right timeline.

Jeje Gomez: I feel like they definitely need to accelerate the rebuild. Wembanyama is just too good to spend another year with no shooters and playmakers. Do I think the Spurs should use every asset and bring in any veteran that becomes available? Of course not. But upgrades are necessary. It made perfect sense to take it slow and tank Wemby’s rookie season since no one knew how good he would be right off the bat and giving other young players more responsibility allowed the coaching staff to figure out how they fit in bigger roles. Now it’s time to take everything the franchise learned and make the necessary additions to at least be competitive and start developing a winning culture before Pop inevitably retires.

Thinking solely of draft picks, what’s an example of a move that is too reckless, in your opinion? Or should all picks be on the table?

Dubinski: The guard pool is good enough in this draft that they should keep their own lottery pick (which will likely be top 5), but beyond that I’m not sure how important all their future assets are going to be in the long-term if they rebuild well and start rising up the standings. If the right trade is there where a team will take draft assets without the Spurs having to give up too much talent for an upgrade, go for it. For example, if the Hawks want their picks back plus Keldon Johnson and someone inconsequential to match numbers (like Devonte’ Graham) for Trae Young, it’s probably worth it.

Barrington: Everything should be available, but the Spurs have to get value for what they tender to their trade partner. I wouldn’t mind giving up significant assets to acquire a young superstar like Trae Young, but I’d be disappointed with paying a lot for a player who won’t move the needle much like Dejounte Murray. I think it’s most likely the Spurs hang onto their draft picks and try to build through the draft, and I’m OK with that.

Passos: It’s always ideal to protect your own first-round picks as much as possible, but nothing should really be off the table depending on the return. I would personally not trade three first-round picks and one pick swap for Dejounte Murray, for example.

Gomez: The Spurs need to keep at least one lottery pick this year. They need another high-upside young player. Beyond that, most other picks should be on the table for the right price. Ideally they’d try to keep their own picks and offer the Hornets and Bulls picks first. Those should be enough to land a good rotation player. The Spurs’ own picks and the Hawks’ ones should be reserved for a trade for a star, if one becomes available. There are very few players in the league who are worth more than a couple of firsts and even fewer that could likely be available, so it will be important to not overpay and keep some assets for more moves down the line.

How many of the players currently on the roster do you think should absolutely be there on opening night of next season?

Dubinski: Obviously Victor Wembanyama, followed closely by Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. A year ago I might have also had Keldon Johnson on the list, but he has not had the impact as a sixth man I would have hoped, so he no longer feels like a must-keep. I still love him as a Spur and believe the Spurs should have a high asking price for him, but he’s not untouchable. Other than that, no one has stood out enough to be safe from trade talk.

Barrington: The only player that is untouchable is Victor Wembanyama, but you would also want to build around Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, both of whom aren’t anywhere near their peaks. Anyone else could be moved for an upgrade. But I don’t expect a major upheaval in the roster this offseason, because next year is also a rebuilding year. I know a lot of Spurs fans don’t want to hear that, but this team will be nowhere near a contender next year, although they won’t be nearly as bad as they have been this year. I would guess that nine or ten of the players on this season’s roster will be here next year.

Passos: There should obviously be an interest in maintaining some kind of continuity with the rotation but I’d only have one name written in ink. I agree with my colleagues that Vassell and Sochan should get the next highest consideration as future-facing pieces and think Vassell has a nice path to being a strong 3rd option if the Spurs can nail their number 2.

Gomez: The core at this point seems to be Wembanyama, Vassell and Sochan. It’s hard to imagine any scenario in which those three aren’t on the roster on opening night. Things get trickier after. Should Keldon Johnson be in that group as well? He’s clearly a good locker room guy and brings leadership to the table while still being young, and when his shot is falling, he’s a dangerous offensive player. At the same time, we are on Year 5 and he’s still a minus defender with just one season as a rotation player with a three-point shooting percentage above league average. Your opinion on whether Keldon is a guy who should absolutely be there next season probably depends on how much you value intangibles like leadership and continuity. At this point, I think talent is the priority, so if the Spurs can get an upgrade, I’d be fine with Johnson leaving San Antonio.