Slow start to second half dooms Spurs against Warriors in 117-113 defeat

Do you remember the oppressive runs the Golden State Warriors would go in third quarters back when Stephen Curry and Co. ruled the league? Something similar nearly took place Sunday evening in San Antonio. But the Warriors aren’t the dynasty of old, and the Spurs have made a habit of rallying after a flurry of haymakers. So, despite the hot start to the third quarter and Curry’s near fourth-quarter takeover, San Antonio found itself trailing by one possession with just over three seconds left. In the end, Golden State captured a 117-113 victory.

Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama had another impressive outing, pouring in 32 points with nine rebounds and five assists. He was a factor when it mattered most, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to help spearhead a rally. Unfortunately, the Warriors received a significant boost from Curry, who scored 33 points and eight assists. His supporting cast has been widely criticized this season, especially Draymond Green, who has been prone to technical fouls and ejections. But he was at his best against the Spurs, adding 21 points and 11 assists to help Golden State’s offseason run smoothly.

Outside of Curry and Green, the Spurs did a stellar job at defending the Warriors’ scoring threats. Andrew Wiggins was held to four points on 2-12 shooting and Klay Thompson finished with 13 points, including a clutch three-pointer that gave the Warriors room to breathe after Green pulled down an offensive rebound and found Thompson wide open with 38 seconds left.

The Spurs will look at the third quarter and want it back. They led 60-52 at halftime, but the Warriors rattled off a 16-0 run to flip things. The run staggered San Antonio a bit, but eventually, they woke up and stopped the bleeding. Still, a better start to the third quarter could have resulted in a Spurs’ victory.

It’s worth noting that the Spurs scored enough points to keep up with the Warriors despite Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson being sidelined. The absences led to more minutes from Devonte Graham, Malaki Branham and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Gregg Popovich told reporters he was impressed with the way role players stepped up and noted their progress since the beginning of the season.

