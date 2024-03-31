San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Warriors hold off Spurs’ comeback attempt, win 117-113

The Spurs went into Sunday’s bout against the Warriors hoping to stretch their winning streak to four, after a nail-biter against the Knicks. They were missing two starters in Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan and their sixth man, Keldon Johnson, against an opponent that needs every win to make it to the play-in.

In the end, Golden State prevailed and got a 117-113 victory, but it was a close game that showcased how committed the entire Spurs’ roster is even this late into a rebuilding season.

San Antonio dominated the start of the game with a very active Wembanyama and good responses from the bench players promoted to starters. Both teams turned the ball over a lot early, but the Spurs were getting to the paint at will and carved out a double-digit lead. Naturally, Golden State made a push in the second quarter and several times chipped away at the deficit, but could never take the lead. At the half, the home team was up eight, 60-52.

Desperation motivated the Warriors, who came out strong to start the second and put together a 14 run, as the Spurs couldn’t buy a bucket. After that initial onslaught, San Antonio seemed rattled and started to turn the ball over more while leaving scorers open. The Golden State lead ballooned but the game was within reach heading into the fourth, which allowed Victor Wembanyama to fuel a comeback attempt.

Unfortunately, a few unlucky bounces turned into offensive rebounds for the Warriors and a couple of calls didn’t go the Spurs’ way, so the Warriors escaped San Antonio with a win.

Observations

Wembanyama was everywhere on defense early, blocking shots, shutting down lobs and using his long limbs to shut down passing windows. So close to the end of the season and with a shorthanded squad it would have been understandable for him to go through the motions, but the star rookie set the tone from the tip-off. He was also great in the fourth, as he normally is.

Blake Wesley took an elbow to the mouth and had to leave the game for a while. He didn’t return in the first half. Fortunately, it wasn’t anything serious, as he was on the floor after the break.

Turnovers were a huge issue, and some of the mistakes the Spurs made on the break were awful. Teaching the guys that are already in place or getting players who know what to do in transition should help the offense a lot next season.

Pop went deeper into his bench than he normally does, giving Sandro Mamukelashvili and Devonte’ Graham playing time. The two seldom-used reserves provided some good minutes off the bench in the first half. Mamu in particular provided a spark off the bench that the team needed. Graham hit some shots in the third quarter to prop up the offense. Good stuff from two guys who could have stopped caring a long time ago but remain always ready to contribute.

The Spurs need shooters. The Warriors could just hide their center on Malaki Branham and Mamu. They tried it with Tre Jones, too, but Jones hit a corner three.

The Warriors have their power forward on Wembanyama and their center on Branham, ready to leave him open and help. The same strategy opponents have been using recently with Sochan pic.twitter.com/7AMhgNMscM — Jeje Gomez (@JejeGomezNBA) April 1, 2024

The Spurs needed someone who could replace the scoring and energy that Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan bring from the forward positions and Cedi Osman answered the call. Cedi hit outside shots, made some great cuts and was disruptive on offense. Like other veterans, he has accepted his role and has always been ready to step up when needed.

Speaking of guys who stepped up, Zach Collins made sure the Spurs could survive the Wemby-less stretches and helped keep the rookie’s playing time at a reasonable range. Zach is tough and talented and when the threes are falling, he can be a problem on offense for most teams.

The Spurs will head to Denver to face the Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m. CT on Bally Sports.