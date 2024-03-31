It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs look to extend their first three game win streak of the season this season with a win over the Warriors, who are in a dogfight with the Houston Rockets for 10th place in the standings and the final play-in spot.

The Spurs will be missing Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan tonight, and the absence of Sochan, in particular, could be a big problem for the Spurs defense, as the Spurs could use a taller defender to try and limit Steph Curry’s offensive wizardry. This might just a a night were Steph goes off and the the Silver and Black just try to limit the rest of the Warriors.

The Spurs now have the fourth worst record in the league, a half game ahead of the Hornets, and are within one win of passing up the Trail Blazers and having the fifth worst. That isn’t optimal for their lottery odds, since the bottom three teams get the most balls. (OK, it’s actually number combinations on a chart, not balls, but it’s just simpler to say balls, right?) The players just want to win games, so the only way that Pop can manufacture losses is to play some unusual lineups. Let’s see what happens. Could be interesting.

Game Prediction:

Victor Wembanyama will perform a magic trick where he pulls a rabbit out of a hat for Easter. Is there nothing he can’t do?

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

March 31, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBA TV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.