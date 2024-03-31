Victor Wembanyama fined $25,000 for throwing ball in to stands after win over Knicks

Many players have tried to give Victor Wembanyama a “Welcome to the NBA” moment, but on Easter, he got the real deal: a $25,000 fine from the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands following Good Friday’s overtime win against the New York Knicks.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/PHs1LYfEpd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 31, 2024

It came in a moment of excitement following the thrilling victory in which Wemby became the first player to record 40 points, 20 rebound and 7 assists in a game, including hitting the game-sealing three in overtime. His performance helped the Spurs overcome Jalen Brunson’s own career night of 61 points that almost single-handedly brought them back from a 21-point deficit. Brunson may have had ideas of his own to keep the ball, as he could be seen possibly giving Wemby a glare after he threw the ball away.

Victor Wembanyama CHUCKED Jalen Brunson’s 61-point ball after the Spurs' win over the Knicks pic.twitter.com/s7nRPnhKca — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 30, 2024

Knowing Wemby, he will probably laugh off the fine when asked about it but also make efforts to adhere to the rules of not throwing objects (at least ones that aren’t his property) into the stands going forward.