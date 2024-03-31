Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves on their longest winning streak since December of 2022, with three-straight wins. After a 130-126 overtime win against the New York Knicks, the Spurs will host another playoff contender in the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have won their last three games, and are looking to improve their standing in the Western Conference playoff picture, as they are currently the 10th seed.

San Antonio has a chance to tie the season series with a win on Sunday. Golden State got the better of the Spurs in their last matchup on March 11th, winning 112-102. Victor Wembanyama has found success against the Warriors this season. he had 27 points and 14 rebounds in their last contest. He will look to continue his dominance on Sunday, coming off a 40-point, 20-rebound game against New York.

March 31, 2024 | 6 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Dominick Barlow – Out (G League,) Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League,) Keldon Johnson – Out (left foot,) Jeremy Sochan – Out (left foot)

Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga – Questionable (knee,) Dario Saric – Out (right knee,) Klay Thompson – Questionable (right knee)

What to watch for

Wing depth

With no Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs will need some help on the wings. This is the first time Sochan has missed a game this year, so the Spurs will have to get creative with their lineups. They could go small, inserting Malaki Branham in the starting five and sliding Champagnie down to the other forward position. They could go big, starting Zach Collins at center and moving Wembanyama to a forward, although that seems unlikely given Wembanyama’s success at the five.

Off the bench they don’t have an abundance of options. Cedi Osman will likely see a bulk of the minutes in the place of Johnson. We could see Sandro Mamukelashvili get some run alongside Collins in the second unit. As of right now, no G League players are going to be active on Sunday, but that could change. This seems like a good game to give Sidy Cissoko a few minutes with the big league squad.

Wembanyama vs. the Warriors front line

Wembanyama has thrived against other big men this season. On Friday night he went off against Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson, two respectable post defenders. It’s the smaller, stockier defenders that have given Wemby some issues. Dillon Brooks is probably the most notable matchup nightmare for the big man this season. If you’re looking for a player with a similar irritating style of defense, Draymond Green fits the bill. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors stick Green on Wembanyama to slow him down.

Playing fast

Over the course of their winning streak, the Spurs have played fast and gotten results. When they are running the floor, they are a fun team to watch. Golden State plays a faster pace too (11th in the NBA.) There is a good chance this game turns into a track meet. In the past, that’s benefitted the Spurs, the Warriors are historically a good pace and space team. San Antonio will need to shoot it well to stay in the game.