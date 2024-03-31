Looking back at Pop’s opposing head coaches- Warriors edition

As mentioned previously, an article entitled “Pop’s Incredible Longevity” revealed that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached against 307 different NBA coaches during his twenty-eight year tenure at the helm.

Since December 1996, Pop has consistently coached the Spurs, give or take an ejection or two. Tonight the Spurs play the Golden State Warriors.

From 1992-1994, Gregg Popovich served as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors under Don Nelson. When he returned to San Antonio, Nelson was gone and the first coach Pop faced in Oakland was Rick Adelman 91995-1997). He would coach against Adelman time and again as Rick spent years in Sacramento, Houston, and Minnesota.

Next up, P. J. Carlesimo (1997-1999) suffered some losing seasons. He was fired the day before the Warriors played the Spurs, leaving GM Garry St. Jean to finish out the season. St. Jean had previously faced Pop from 1992-1997 while running Sacramento’s program.

Carlesimo took a “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” approach becoming an assistant in San Antonio the following season.

Dave Cowens (2000-2001) coached his only full season earning a 17-65 record but only lasted 23 games into the following season before being replaced by assistant Brian Winters.

Eric Musselman (2002-2004) and Mike Montgomery (2004-2006) both served two year seasons before Don Nelson (1988-1995, 2006-2010) returned, giving the Warriors their first trip to the playoffs since 1994, when he was the coach of the Warriors.

Keith Smart (2010-2011) took over for Nelson, but was fired after one season.

Mark Jackson (2011-2014) had his only head coaching position with Golden State. Though he made significant advances, he was removed as Golden State strove for a title. They found one the following year with a new head coach.

Steve Kerr (2014-present) has ushered in the Warriors’ Big 3 era. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors have won four titles in six trips to the Finals over the last nine years. With the additional benefit of Kevin Durant, the Warriors also have won more than 50 games in six seasons, going 73-9 - the best in NBA history - in 2015-2016.

Kerr and Pop go way back as Kerr won two titles with the Spurs (1999, 2003).

The Spurs stole on their court last time, but that was when the Spurs were without the services of Stephen Curry.

Can they sweep the legs of the Warriors again?

