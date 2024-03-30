Victor Wembanyama goes nuclear in Spurs’ thrilling win over the Knicks

Oh, what a night. Late March back in twenty four. Victor Wembanyama had a career score. Going toe-to-toe with Jalen Brunson, the Spurs rookie led the team with 40 points, 20 rebounds, along with 7 assists. Devin Vassell also added 23 points.

Watching Wembanyama’s video game numbers are a mix of shock and “well of course that happened.” After viewing the highlights for the billionth time and still basking in awe, the main emotion is “I cannot believe this dude plays for the Spurs.” I can’t say I’ve been this excited to tune into late March NBA games for a Spurs team that’s not headed for the playoffs.

One day, science will be able to explain how Wembanyama slithered and spun between two defenders in this tight space to find himself an open bucket. One day. Until then, we can only guess that it might be the exquisite footwork, exceptional body control, balance, and coordination, but we may never know. Could be anything.

got it back pic.twitter.com/bzcmQYQARr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 30, 2024

This sequence showed off the unselfishness of the team as they drove and kicked the ball back out for an open three from Tre Jones. The Spurs totaled 34 assists for the game and were able to keep up the pace and good vibes all the way through overtime.

All it takes is two long strides from the top of the key for the simple flush. No big deal.

I know we are seeing the irregular regularly with Wembanyama, but I have to emphasize that it’s really hard to score 40 points in an NBA game. Sure, it may seem like it happens more and more these days due to the evolution of the league, and the increased priority on the three-point shot, but 40 points is a chore for any professional ball player.

And 20 rebounds! That’s a lot of rebounds. And this 20-year-old from Le Chesnay, France just strolls into the Frost Center and “casually” scores 40 and pulls down 20.

I remember watching Wembanyama’s highlights for the Metropolitans 92 when it seemed like he would haphazardly dribble between his legs to show off his skills. I thought surely he wouldn’t try that with regularity in the NBA. I was wrong, and (well you know) don’t call him Shirley.

OH MY pic.twitter.com/y87A2xrI08 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 30, 2024

The mid-range jumper isn't dead, but Vassell is bringing it back. He had himself a game as well, sharing the scoring load with Wembanyama as both players each took 22 attempts. Both players also attempted at least 9 shots from beyond the arc, suggesting Popovich wanted them to let it fly against the Knicks.

The team as a whole is getting better at lobs. Personally, I would love to see them at practice taking turns lobbing it high towards Wembanyama as he methodically dunks each one of them like a machine.

I don’t tire of looking at this play even though it’s not the most rim-rocking highlight. But metaphorically it shows how far the Spurs can go behind Wembanyama’s long, efficient strides. Ideally, you never want to skip steps when you’re building a championship team, but a unicorn prospect like Victor Wembanyama provides endless hope. It’s definitely going to be fun(ner) watching the Spurs next season.

above the rim pic.twitter.com/tIqPWVKNnP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 30, 2024

If you missed the game because you were too busy hiding plastic eggs around the house, here are the full-game highlights:

And if you are a glutton for exciting games, here are highlights of the final five minutes of the game:

Next up, the Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 31, 2024.