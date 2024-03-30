What we learned from the Spurs win over the Knicks

For the last few weeks, a quote has been displayed in the San Antonio Spurs’ practice gym. It’s a reminder of what the team still can improve upon, even if they have been eliminated from the playoffs. It speaks to an emphasis on developing maturity that Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich has preached throughout the season.

This mantra has been on the video screens inside the Spurs' practice gym for the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/xruOqCIZfz — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 29, 2024

In a 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks, the Spurs showed they’ve taken this message to heart.

“If it was earlier in the year, we would not have sustained our own execution,” Popovich told reporters after the game. “You can see the maturity that they’ve developed through the season... They stayed strong when New York made one heck of a run. To me, that’s the best part of the game.”

After roaring to a 74-point first half, the Spurs let the Knicks come all the way back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. Mostly thanks to the elite play of Jalen Brunson, who had 61 points and 6 assists. We’ve seen San Antonio get out to big leads only to blow them to a better team in the second half countless times this season. This game was different. They responded with offensive execution, and clutch defensive plays – a sign of how far this team has come over the course of the year.

It was all led by their rookie superstar, Victor Wembanyama. In a game where the opposing superstar can’t miss, the Spurs needed theirs to respond. He did with a career-high 40 points and 20 rebounds, while tossing in 7 assists, 2 steals and a block. He made clutch play after clutch play, hitting a huge three pointer to take the lead in overtime, getting to the line to tie the game in regulation, and making the game sealing steal.

Wembanyama is a superstar in this league. He’s putting up 40 and 20 against an NBA Finals contender in his rookie season. He’s only going to improve over the next decade. With a core of Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan forming, the Spurs finally have a foundation they can build upon. Now it’s on the front office to add the right pieces and make games like this the norm, rather than the exception.

Observations: