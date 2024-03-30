What we learned from the Spurs win over the Knicks

For the last few weeks, a quote has been displayed in the San Antonio Spurs’ practice gym. It’s a reminder of what the team still can improve upon, even if they have been eliminated from the playoffs. It speaks to an emphasis on developing maturity that Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich has preached throughout the season.
This mantra has been on the video screens inside the Spurs' practice gym for the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/xruOqCIZfz— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 29, 2024
In a 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks, the Spurs showed they’ve taken this message to heart.
“If it was earlier in the year, we would not have sustained our own execution,” Popovich told reporters after the game. “You can see the maturity that they’ve developed through the season... They stayed strong when New York made one heck of a run. To me, that’s the best part of the game.”
After roaring to a 74-point first half, the Spurs let the Knicks come all the way back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. Mostly thanks to the elite play of Jalen Brunson, who had 61 points and 6 assists. We’ve seen San Antonio get out to big leads only to blow them to a better team in the second half countless times this season. This game was different. They responded with offensive execution, and clutch defensive plays – a sign of how far this team has come over the course of the year.
It was all led by their rookie superstar, Victor Wembanyama. In a game where the opposing superstar can’t miss, the Spurs needed theirs to respond. He did with a career-high 40 points and 20 rebounds, while tossing in 7 assists, 2 steals and a block. He made clutch play after clutch play, hitting a huge three pointer to take the lead in overtime, getting to the line to tie the game in regulation, and making the game sealing steal.
Wembanyama is a superstar in this league. He’s putting up 40 and 20 against an NBA Finals contender in his rookie season. He’s only going to improve over the next decade. With a core of Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan forming, the Spurs finally have a foundation they can build upon. Now it’s on the front office to add the right pieces and make games like this the norm, rather than the exception.
Observations:
- Wembanyama stole the show on Friday night, but his running-mate was nearly as vital to securing the win. Vassell had a solid night scoring 23 points and tossing 7 assists, one of which was a big lob to Wembanyama in the fourth quarter. Vassell’s scoring punch was needed when Wembanyama wasn’t on the floor. This Spurs team struggles to create consistent looks in the half court due to its lack of shot creation. Vassell gave them a bit of a boost in the department against the Knicks. His improvements as a playmaker are a huge development for his game, too. Out of all the Spurs, Vassell’s improvements may be the most pronounced.
- The key to the Spurs first half explosion? Pace of play. The Spurs average 104 possessions per game, they had 107 possessions on Friday. The Spurs scored 22 points in the fast break, and even more in the secondary break, pushing the ball after a rebound. In the first half they were able to push the pace, get up open threes and find streaking cutters for layups. When things bogged down in the second half, they struggled to score. They were able to execute in the half court down the stretch, but this team is still at its best when they go fast.
- Brunson had 38 of his 61 points in the second half. Had Sochan not left the game at halftime with an ankle injury, we might have seen a different outcome. Sochan switched onto him in the first half and did a good job bothering the guard with his size and agility. Having a go-to defender like Sochan is a big deal for San Antonio as they move forward. His defensive chops have only improved this season, as he looks like a 1-on-1 stopper.
- Julian Champagnie is steadily improving. Against New York he had 12 points and 5 rebounds while knocking down 2-4 of his threes. He’s shooting 36.6% from deep this season. He’s gone through cold and hot streaks, but through it all, he’s gotten better on defense and in other aspects of his offensive game. He’s gotten better at attacking closeouts and getting to the basket. His size also makes him a threat on the glass. If he can become a more consistent shooter, he has big time 3&D upside.
- Despite the Spurs largely successful half court execution down the stretch, they still struggled to take care of the ball. The Knicks are a good defensive team, but San Antonio made some self-inflicted mistakes late in the game that could have ruined their chances of winning. The Spurs turned the ball over 15 times, allowing the Knicks to score 21 points off turnovers. That’s a major area the Silver and Black need to shore up heading into next year.
