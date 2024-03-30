Spend Easter with the San Antonio Spurs

After the Easter egg hunt, after brunch and the obligatory visit to your in-laws, shed your pastels, throw on your Silver & Black and head on down to the Frost Bank Center for what could gear up to be the most exciting game of the season.

The Spurs, hot off an overtime win against the #2 seeded New York Knicks, face the Golden State Warriors for the fourth and final time this season. A Spurs win would even the season series, take the Spurs winning streak to four, and get San Antonio one win shy from 20, the 1996-97 franchise worst record.

It’s mostly pride for the Spurs, but for the Warriors, their chances of a play-in are shrinking and the Spurs can serve as spoilers to a Dynasty that has ended their playoff dreams in the past.

Pounding The Rock has got you discounted tickets with early admission and a food voucher to make your Easter extra special.

San Antonio Spurs Holiday Offer Includes:

San Antonio Spurs Discounted Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Courtside Experience (Sit Courtside and watch the players warm up 2 hours prior to the game)

Click THIS LINK to get yourself a discounted ticket, a food voucher, and entrance two hours early to watch from the lower bowl as the players workout with the coaching staff. If you have not partaken of the Courtside Experience, I highly recommend it.