Spurs Club opens at The Rock at La Cantera

Per a Spurs press release:

The Rock at La Cantera today announced the opening of Spurs Club, the members-only chef-driven social club in the Victory Capital Performance Center. First-of-its-kind in the NBA, Spurs Club offers members a unique and elevated experience with a wide range of amenities and exclusive views of the Spurs practice courts. Membership applications are open now and interested applicants can inquire at SpursClub.com/Membership-Application.

Multiple bars, fine dining, lounges , and personal workspaces views of the basketball courts. are available through both individual and corporate memberships.

“From its unique setting to its wide range of member perks, Spurs Club has proven to be much more than a space – it is truly an experience,” said Joe Loomis, Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Spurs Club gives our members an opportunity to make connections, celebrate and unwind in a luxury setting, and we look forward to seeing them bring the Club to life now that we’ve officially opened the doors.”

Membership Amenities & Services

Culinary program led by acclaimed local Chef Steve McHugh, with a beverage program overseen by Sylvia McHugh

Multiple bars and lounge spaces to relax and socialize, including the Terrace Lounge, Heritage Lounge, Fiesta Lounge and Bar and Fortress Bar

Complimentary valet service on Fridays and Saturdays

Extensive social events calendar, exclusive Spurs game watch parties and priority access to catering events

Views of Frost Plaza and the Spurs practice courts

Spurs game ticket deals and premium seating access for concerts and events at Frost Plaza

Chartered transportation from The Rock to Frost Bank Center for select Spurs home games

