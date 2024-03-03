San Antonio vs. Indiana, Final Score: Spurs hold off Pacers to earn second straight win, 117-105

On Military Appreciation Night, San Antonio (13-48) repeatedly repelled second half runs from Indiana (34-28), including white-hot shooting from TJ McConnell (10 points in the fourth), and leveraged a closing flourish from Jeremy Sochan (12 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists) to put away a Pacers squad and avenge a 111-152 loss earlier in the season. More importantly, the Spurs kept All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (12 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds) mostly off the scoreboard and from making a larger impact as he is used to doing.

San Antonio was led by a stat-stuffing Victor Wembanyama (31 points, 12 rebounds, 6assists and 5 blocks) and Devin Vassell (17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals). In a rare start, Malaki Branham wowed with 18 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Keldon Johnson (17 points and 4 rebounds) and Zach Collins (11 points and 2 assists) continued their recent spate of strong support off the bench.

Indiana’s Haliburton and Pascal Siakam (21 points and 8 rebounds) paced the Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls despite them missing 24 of their 30 shots from behind the arc. A stalwart performance from reserve McConnell (26 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals) salvaged the Pacers’ hopes with much-needed offense. The Indiana bench outscored the starters in the first half.

The Spurs took advantage of a sluggish Pacers squad and moved them around on defense to the benefit of its hungry scorers. Indiana had a rough go on offense with the ever-lurking Wembanyama nearby, and San Antonio jumped ahead 19-7. McConnell was the only player that salvaged the Pacers’ quarter as they trailed 16-26 after one.

Wembanyama was crucial for San Antonio in keeping them ahead of the inevitable Pacers scoring surge in the second quarter. McConnell spearheaded that push to keep Indiana close. Branham sought out his offense on drives and in motion and found success. As the Spurs offense stalled out, Indiana mounted a late push to get within four going into the break.

A more energized Indiana team dominated the first half of the third quarter to grab the lead for the first time. While an early season Spurs roster might have been cowed, Wembanyama’s two-way excellence inspired the team to wrestle the lead back just as quickly with he and Branham supplying the offense in the first part of the quarter, and Johnson in the latter part. San Antonio carried an 86-77 lead going into the fourth.

Observations

What do you all think of the Devin Vassell Apparel Collection? The “We Hoopin” pullover looks top-notch.

Branham started in place of Julian Champagnie and had a decent amount of offensive throughout the game.

Devin’s Deeds : It’s really neat to see him play the passing lanes more confidently. He notched a steal late in the first half and took it coast-to-coast for a difficult bucket.

: It’s really neat to see him play the passing lanes more confidently. He notched a steal late in the first half and took it coast-to-coast for a difficult bucket. Victor Ease : The wrap-around pass he does around the unsuspecting defense to a waiting Spur is going to be a great crunchtime weapon for him.

: The wrap-around pass he does around the unsuspecting defense to a waiting Spur is going to be a great crunchtime weapon for him. Having a hard time with a good player comp for Wesley. Maybe Corey Brewer? He expertly fed Collins a pocket pass in heavy traffic for a dunk late in the third period.

Jeremy Sochan excudes so much confidence from the dunker’s spot along the baseline and right around the free throw line. As slippery as Siakam is, Sochan mostly matched him stride for stride.

That (annoying) spin move that McConnell does on the right baseline where he makes those pull-up jumpers fading out-of-bounds are... begrudgingly effective.

Sequence of the Game #1 : Sochan and Branham had a nifty give-and-go exchange early in the first period to net Sochan a lay-up.

: Sochan and Branham had a nifty give-and-go exchange early in the first period to net Sochan a lay-up. Sequence of the Game #2 : A streaking Wesley soared for a one-handed tomahawk dunk late in the first period that is worth re-watching a dozen times or more.

: A streaking Wesley soared for a one-handed tomahawk dunk late in the first period that is worth re-watching a dozen times or more. Sequence of the Game #3 : Obi Toppin tried to squeeze a reverse layup under Wembanyama’s arms - only to be turned away - and Tre Jones found a streaking Keldon Johnson for a transition lay-in.

: Obi Toppin tried to squeeze a reverse layup under Wembanyama’s arms - only to be turned away - and Tre Jones found a streaking Keldon Johnson for a transition lay-in. Indiana started the rangy Siakam on Wembanyama and the Rookie of the Year favorite had a tip dunk, drew a foul on him, and willed home a hook. San Antonio kept the Pacers off the scoreboard for 2+ minutes and leapt ahead 12-3. The Pacers coudn’t find their shooting stroke, while the Spurs hit 3 of their first 5 threes. Notorious Spurs’ agitant McConnell hit his first four attempts, while Wesley answered with a thunderous jam and Collins with a running floater. San Antonio exited the frame up 26-16.

At the start of the second, McConnell’s playmaking sparked an Indiana run. Two Wembanyama dunks and a block kept them from getting closer. While he easily got to 14 points, McConnell impressively set up his bigs as the Pacers crept within six. After Vassell was two-hand shoved off his position on a drive (no-call), Bennedict Mathurin was gifted a dubious call at the other end. An Andrew Nembhard three allowed Indiana to creep within one, but Wembanyama’s corner three allowed San Antonio to go into the break up 52-48.

Flat-footed San Antonio ceded their lead quickly to Indiana behind a flurry of hustle plays and buckets by Siakam, Turner, and Haliburton. Siakam was the biggest culprit in this reversal of fortunes as he sped by and around any defender. Heady leadership by San Antonio’s rookie steadied the squad. A confident corner three by Branham, and a stunning stepback three from Wembanyama concluded an 11-0 run. In one Pacer possession, Wesley harrassed both Haliburton and McConnell all over the court and the Spurs forced a shot clock violation. Buckets by Johnson kept Indiana at bay and San Antonio left the frame up 86-77.

With physicality ratcheting up in the fourth quarter, Johnson’s three tough buckets kept San Antonio comfortably ahead. Wesley blew by a stunned McConnell for a shotclock beating layup. However, a 12-3 run from McConnell, Siakam, and Turner drew the Pacers within one. Jumpers from Johnson and Vassell kept Indiana from claiming the lead back. Wembanyama converted a 3-point play and forced Turner into a travel.

Clutch play from Sochan clinched a winning result for San Antonio with a banker, balletic tipback, and a lithe baseline dunk made it two straight home victories for the Spurs.

San Antonio heads east to take on Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets Tuesday night at 7:00 PM CDT.