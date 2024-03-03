Victor Wembanyama continues to dazzle in Spurs win over Pacers

After struggling on the Rodeo Road Trip, the Spurs have looked like a different team since returning home. On Sunday, they faced a Pacers team that has a recovering star but is still in the mix for a playoff spot in the East and convincingly beat them 117-105, propelled by another fantastic Victor Wembanyama performance.

The Spurs were brimming with confidence after the win over the Thunder, which carried over to the start of their matchup with the Pacers. The energy was great on both ends and the mistakes were so few that they stood out, which is not common for young teams and especially this San Antonio squad. Victor Wembanyama was at the center of it all but everyone else was playing with good pace and focus. The starters carved out a lead that only began to dwindle once the second unit checked in. Devin Vassell did his best to try to get some buckets, but no one could get an advantage, which led to overpassing. To prevent it, the plan was to play through Zach Collins in the post, but the guards couldn’t find him. Indiana gained some ground during the non-Wembanyama minutes but couldn’t hit outside shots on their way to scoring only 16 in the opening frame, and trailed by 10.

Very early in the second, there was a shift. Now the Spurs were the ones missing quality outside shots, which would be a problem for the entire frame. That issue, combined with some turnovers and bad transition defense, especially when Wembanyama sat, allowed the Pacers to stay close despite not playing well. When Victor was on the court, he still dominated inside on defense thanks to his length and demanded enough attention to get his teammates open looks, but San Antonio couldn’t really carve out a big enough lead to be able to withstand Indiana’s late-quarter push. A lead that hovered double digits for more of the half felt less secure as minutes passed and with the Spurs not closing the quarter well, the visitors managed to only find themselves down four at the break despite some uncharacteristically bad shooting.

As it has been the case too often this season, San Antonio came out of the locker room with less focus and energy to start the third quarter and Indiana made them pay. The looming threat of a third-quarter collapse was real, but Victor Wembanyama decided he wouldn’t let it happen. Wemby was everywhere, like he was earlier in the game. He blocked shots and scored, but he also made an impact with his passing, finding the open man. Quickly, the Spurs went on a 11-0 run and took control of the game again, after trailing and trading leads for a few minutes. The second unit was much better at maintaining that buffer this time around by finding Collins on the move inside and cutting with purpose while the backup center facilitated. Still, the Pacers remained within striking distance heading into the final frame, trailing by just nine.

There were some less-than-stellar plays to kick off the fourth for the Spurs, but Keldon Johnson was putting points on the board for the Silver and Black, which were managing their lead. Unfortunately, T.J. McConnell provided a spark for the visitors, just like he did in the first half. Suddenly a Pacers team that was looking lethargic found another gear and made a push. Indiana got within one before Vassell and Johnson gave San Antonio some much-needed baskets to hold the line and allow a rested Wembanyama to take over once again. Indiana couldn’t stop Wemby without fouling him and the threes Myles Turner was hitting over him earlier started to rim out. The Spurs pulled away again and Jeremy Sochan got to close the game out with a couple of great plays to seal the second straight win for San Antonio.

Game notes

It’s hard to find new things to say about Wembanyama. He’s just something the league has never seen before but he’s already made his crazy stat lines and highlight plays feel common. Wembanyama is already a top-25 player in the league as a rookie and he shows flashes of dominance that make that designation seem overly conservative. He’s a star who can take a strong frontcourt like Indiana’s and dominate it as a rookie. There’s no ceiling for him.

Malaki Branham started in Julian Champagnie’s place, as the wing was out with a minor ankle injury. Branham finished the game with 18 points on 13 shots and six assists to two turnovers. He also had a few really good defensive possessions. Branham has looked a lot better since returning to the rotation and even when he doesn’t have flashy stat lines, it’s obvious by his demeanor on the floor that he’s more comfortable with his role now.

Keldon Johnson started slow but slowly found his stroke on offense and helped immensely with three outside shots and a couple of timely buckets. Devin Vassell didn’t have an efficient night, but hit some jumpers and contributed on the boards. Sochan did a little bit of everything while playing good defense and not forcing things. The three core young guys did well in the supporting role they were supposed to play.

Zach Collins and Blake Wesley, the wildcards off the bench, had good games. Collins is at his best close to the rim as a scorer and with the ball in his hands as a facilitator and got to play that way against the Pacers. Wesley’s energy is contagious and his athleticism gives San Antonio a different dimension. They both held their own when Wembanyama and Tre Jones were resting, which is all the Spurs need from them right now.

Is T.J. McConnell a Spurs Killer? The numbers say no, as he came into this game averaging 6.5 points per game against San Antonio for his career, but I swear I’ve seen him dismantle the Spurs before dropping 26 on them on 15 shots on Sunday.

Play of the game

Blake Wesley is one of the fastest players in the league and has been trying to dunk everything, which is a welcomed sight.

Next game: at Houston Rockets on Tuesday

After a couple of home wins the Spurs will go on the road again to take on the Rockets. Can San Antonio extend the win streak to three?