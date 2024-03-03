It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pacers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs played their best game of the season on Leap Year Day, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-118 with a clutch performance from Victor Wembanyama to put the game away in the last four minutes. Tonight they face the Indiana Pacers, who have the best offense in the league led by Tyrese Haliburton, who was picked with the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, one spot behind Devin Vassell. Haliburton has had the better start to his career so far, making the All Star Team twice in his first four seasons. Tonight’s game will be a good measuring stick to see how the two players are doing in their development, as Vassell has been playing really well recently and has been taking advantage of the opportunities created by playing off of the gravity created by Victor’s presence on the court.

Against the Thunder we saw the future of the Spurs, but the present is still marked by inconsistent play and lots of avoidable mistakes. If they can keep those to a minimum, it could be a good night for the Silver and Black. Let’s watch and find out!

Game Prediction:

Vassell will outplay Haliburton tonight.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

March 3, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.