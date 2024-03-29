Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama have career nights in Spurs’ overtime win over Knicks

Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson put on a show on Friday, posting insane numbers and leading the way for their teams in an entertaining and close game. In the end, despite Brunson’s 61 points, the Spurs and Wembanyama prevailed in overtime 130-126 to reach three wins in a row for the first time this season.

The Spurs had a fantastic opening quarter on offense, hitting threes at a high rate and seizing every opportunity to run off New York’s mistakes or misses. The visitors couldn’t have been prepared for such a strong start, but they didn’t completely fall behind because of Jalen Brunson, who destroyed San Antonio’s defense in the pick-and-roll, alternating between floaters and lobs and foreshadowing early the type of night he’d end up having. With Brunson dominating and Victor Wembanyama taking a break after bumping knees with Jeremy Sochan, the stage was set for a Knicks run, but they went cold as soon as their star point guard hit the bench. Keldon Johnson led the bench for the Spurs’ second unit and the lead was at 11 after one.

Such a strong start offense seemed hard to sustain for a Spurs team that runs hot and cold from outside and can be sloppy in transition. Fortunately for them, a rested Victor Wembanyama simply took over on offense, both with scoring and passing. He even kickstarted a couple of fastbreaks with his disruptive defense. The Spurs still had no answer for Brunson and struggled to get stops, but they just continued to hit shots even when Wemby rested, keeping the visitors at arm’s length. Once Victor returned to finish the half, they stopped the Knicks’ momentum and stretched a lead that at one point was cut to just 12 into a 17-point one at the break despite allowing 30 points to their opponent.

Eventually the Knicks were going to make a push and it came at the start of the second half. They kicked the third quarter off with a 9-0 run and looked poised against a San Antonio team that suddenly went cold and could get buckets. The difference between the young Spurs at the 74th game of the season instead of the first few months is that now they can keep their composure, as both Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama said after the game. As the Knicks upped the intensity on both ends, the Silver and Black matched their physicality. Wemby was huge in the frame, but the second unit did its job as well and instead of surrendering the lead, the home team managed to hold on to it heading into the fourth despite facing adversity.

Another sign of maturity from the Spurs was that they were ready to be in attack mode when Brunson took a breather. With an aggressive Keldon Johnson setting the tone and good stretches from Tre Jones and Wemby, the lead ballooned to double digits. Unfortunately, their opponent is a well-coached veteran team that did its best to buy its star time. Brunson checked back in with his team trailing by just seven and went to work. With under five minutes to go the Knicks got their first lead of the game and then the two squads traded buckets. The defenses were focused on the two guys having career nights but couldn’t really stop them and at the end of regulation, the score was tied following some Wembanyama free throws and a tough miss from Brunson.

Overtime started with both teams being sloppy, but the Spurs hit first by having the guards take advantage of the attention Wemby commanded to drive to the rim. A couple of quick buckets, one from a Jones floater and another from a Victor putback after a Vassell drive, gave San Antonio breathing room. Pop then committed to trying to help more on Brunson after mostly playing him stray up until the fourth and the Knicks’ shooters couldn’t find the bottom of the net. A Wembanyama three felt like a dagger, but New York had its chances to extend the game and just couldn’t. The titanic battle between Brunson and Wembanyama ended with the rookie on top.

Game notes

Wembanyama became the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal to have a 40-20 game. He also had seven assists and only one block, because his presence scared the Knicks to the point that they would not try him in the paint. Wembanyama played like the superstar he will be very soon and carry the team to victory.

Small guards with mid-range games killing the Spurs is nothing new, but what Brunson did deserves attention. Scoring 60 points on anyone is a feat, even if they don’t double and don’t have a great point-of-attack defender. Brunson also did it while his team was missing two starters. Just a fantastic performance.

Jeremy Sochan missed the second half after tweaking his ankle. As a result, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson got more minutes and both responded well. Champagnie hit shots, moved the ball and played hard on defense. Johnson got to the line and put pressure on the defense, finding teammates as well. He was great. Cedi Osman, who started the second half, was quieter but also provided good minutes. The forwards stepped up.

It’s hard to give the guards compliments when an opponent drops 61 on them, but Jones and Wesley were physical with Brunson when tasked with defending him and Jones contributed on offense as well by making his open threes. Brunson is just a tough cover and a star, so it’s not a surprise he outplayed two young guys.

Devin Vassell has been a workhorse for the team for a while now. He plays the most out of everyone and takes a lot of the tough shots most of his teammates just can’t make. He also hits timely jumpers when the team needs them the most. A 23-point, seven-assist stat line is not as awe-inspiring as the ones Wemby and Brunson got but it’s still impressive.

Play of the game

Wemby loves the big moments. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that he’s just a rookie.

Next game: vs, Golden State Warriors on Sunday

Can the Spurs extend their streak to four? It will be tough to do it against a Warriors team that needs wins, but not impossible if they play like they have lately.