San Antonio vs. New York, Final Score: Spurs survive Brunson’s career night, win in OT 130-126

The Spurs have won three games in a row for the first time since December 2022. Back at home facing the third best team in the East in the New York Knicks, and the Spurs got out to a fast start, leading by as much as 21 points in the second quarter. However, in what turned into a battle of young superstars, Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 61 points and almost single-handedly brought the Knicks all the way back for the win. Fortunately for the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama returned the favor in kind with his own career-high 40 points to go along with 20 rebounds, as his team held on in regulation before putting the Knicks away in overtime, 130-126.

The Spurs had five more players score in double figures, led by 23 from Devin Vassell and 17 from Keldon Johnson. Donte DiVincenzo had 20 points for the Knicks, and Josh Hart had 12 as the only other players to score in double-digits.

Observations

The Spurs got out to hot start at 18-9, but there was worry that Wemby had reaggravated his bad ankle when he got up limping and had to be subbed out. Fortunately, he merely banged knees with Jeremy Sochan and had to rub off the stinger. Wemby eventually returned to start the second quarter, but Sochan did not return after halftime with left ankle soreness. When he hurt it is unclear.

Johnson still looked a little hobbled by the sore knee that forced him to miss the last game, but that didn’t seem to affect him too much as he came in and promptly scored 12 of his 17 points on 4-4 shooting in the first quarter, including two threes.

Brunson was the Knicks in this game. Even though the Spurs led 74-57 at halftime and had led by as much as 21, Brunson had 21 points and 6 assists to give them a chance. Then, he remained red hot to start the second half while the Spurs came out in turd quarter mode, single-handedly outscoring the home team 24-20 in the quarter. The Knicks tied the game at one point and had a few chances to take the lead for the first time, but the Spurs held on to take a precarious three-point lead into the fourth.

Sometimes absence is the best way to show a player’s value. In this case, it’s Sochan. Brunson was already hot coming into that third quarter and can be unstoppable at times, so there’s no telling if Sochan would have had much impact on him in that third quarter, but the Spurs probably have loved the opportunity to at least find out. Hopefully his ankle is okay.

One of the Spurs’ worst habits is when things start getting tough, they start settling for — and missing — threes. Even though they were hot in the first half with 10 threes, they hit just 2-10 in the third quarter, with both makes coming from Wemby. He hit 4-9 for the game, and the Spurs overall hit a still respectable 16-40.

In a bizarre scenario, the Spurs were out of timeouts midway through the fourth quarter, so not only did that mean they couldn’t regroup, but they couldn’t challenge anything. They probably wished they could, as even though they held a huge advantage in free throw attempts of 32 to 12 on the night, the Knicks were suddenly getting every iffy call, including a bad out-of-bounds and some tacky fouls. By this point, the refs had lost control and both teams were exacerbated by everything.

As Brunson was the player who kept the Knicks in the game, it was Wemby for the Spurs, who had a career-high scoring night, became the youngest player to have a 40-20 game, and hit several timely shots in regulation plus probably the biggest shot of the game: a three with 1:12 left in OT to expand the lead to four — just enough for his team to hold on for the win.

The Spurs will return to the Frost Bank Center on Sunday for one last matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off will be at 6:00 PM CT on Bally Sports.