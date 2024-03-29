Victor Wembanyama’s signature move

In the history of the NBA, legendary players are often defined by a single move, a signature shot that encapsulates their greatness on the court. Think of Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic one-leg fadeaway jumper or Tim Duncan’s masterful bank shot, both of which carved their names into basketball lore.

But as the NBA marches forward into 2024, a new name emerges: Victor Wembanyama. The rookie sensation is poised to carve his path to greatness, leaving a memorable mark on the game. While his defensive dominance is already evident, with ease shutting down opponents with his shot-blocking ability, the question lingers: what will be Wembanyama’s signature offensive move?

Victor Wembanyama has shot 52-of-130 (40%) on pull-up threes this season.



Every other center in the NBA is a combined 165-of-637 (25.9%) on pull-up threes. pic.twitter.com/Fv18rHqyw8 — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) March 29, 2024

Examining his young career thus far, one can’t help but notice Wembanyama’s proficiency in the pull-up three-pointer. His ability to drain shots from beyond the arc at a rate surpassing many guards is remarkable, with a consistency and precision in his shooting mechanics that misrepresent his towering height.

Victor Wembanyama is shooting better on pull-up threes than the following list:



Harden

Kyrie

Klay

D-Lo

Bojan & Bogdan

Reaves

Kawhi

Garland

DWhite

SGA

Trae

Herro

Steph

Brunson

Luka

Dame

Booker

Spida

PG13

Tatum

Hali

Ant

Fox

Melo

KAT



The list goes on… pic.twitter.com/IJWnSjluY1 — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) March 29, 2024

Traditionally, one might expect a player of Wembanyama’s size to dominate in the post, similar to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary sky hook. However, the evolving landscape of the NBA rewards versatility and perimeter scoring, traits that Wembanyama embodies with finesse. Possessing the skill set of a guard encased in the frame of a center, he epitomizes the modern NBA archetype—a hybrid player capable of transcending traditional positions.

The Game Has Changed. pic.twitter.com/ou21SdfiO7 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 28, 2024

As Wembanyama continues to evolve and adapt his game, the possibilities for his signature move are tantalizing. While the pull-up three-pointer may be the frontrunner at present, one can’t discount the potential for further innovation from the young phenom. Whether he adds another weapon to his offensive arsenal or refines his current specialty, the journey to Wembanyama’s legacy promises excitement and anticipation for basketball fans worldwide.

The atmosphere is buzzing with excitement at the San Antonio shootaround on Friday morning. Could this be the moment the rookie unveils a new move? Perhaps we’ll catch a glimpse of it tonight, although I remain skeptical of its effectiveness.

Spurs shoot-around



Wemby having some fun this morning ⬇️



The #Spurs host the Knicks tonight#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Hl5zveO6Gi — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 29, 2024

It’s exciting to witness the Spurs trending positively. This young team has shown significant growth over the course of the year.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/CjKMgsaaZJ — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 29, 2024

Additionally, here’s another noteworthy defensive stat highlighting the rookie’s dominance on the court.

Defensive EPM leaders (min. 50 GP):



1. Jonathan Isaac (+4.5)

2. Isaiah Hartenstein (+4.0)

3. Alex Caruso (+3.6)

4. Victor Wembanyama (+3.3)

5. Dennis Smith Jr. (+3.1)



(via dunksandthrees) pic.twitter.com/P1o9sjYJCW — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 28, 2024

Lastly, Victor had nothing but praise for teammate Devin Vessel’s recent performance. Their camaraderie bodes well for the future success of the Spurs in San Antonio.