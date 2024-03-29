Victor Wembanyama’s signature move

In the history of the NBA, legendary players are often defined by a single move, a signature shot that encapsulates their greatness on the court. Think of Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic one-leg fadeaway jumper or Tim Duncan’s masterful bank shot, both of which carved their names into basketball lore.
But as the NBA marches forward into 2024, a new name emerges: Victor Wembanyama. The rookie sensation is poised to carve his path to greatness, leaving a memorable mark on the game. While his defensive dominance is already evident, with ease shutting down opponents with his shot-blocking ability, the question lingers: what will be Wembanyama’s signature offensive move?
Victor Wembanyama has shot 52-of-130 (40%) on pull-up threes this season.— Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) March 29, 2024
Every other center in the NBA is a combined 165-of-637 (25.9%) on pull-up threes. pic.twitter.com/Fv18rHqyw8
Examining his young career thus far, one can’t help but notice Wembanyama’s proficiency in the pull-up three-pointer. His ability to drain shots from beyond the arc at a rate surpassing many guards is remarkable, with a consistency and precision in his shooting mechanics that misrepresent his towering height.
Victor Wembanyama is shooting better on pull-up threes than the following list:— Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) March 29, 2024
Harden
Kyrie
Klay
D-Lo
Bojan & Bogdan
Reaves
Kawhi
Garland
DWhite
SGA
Trae
Herro
Steph
Brunson
Luka
Dame
Booker
Spida
PG13
Tatum
Hali
Ant
Fox
Melo
KAT
The list goes on… pic.twitter.com/IJWnSjluY1
Traditionally, one might expect a player of Wembanyama’s size to dominate in the post, similar to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary sky hook. However, the evolving landscape of the NBA rewards versatility and perimeter scoring, traits that Wembanyama embodies with finesse. Possessing the skill set of a guard encased in the frame of a center, he epitomizes the modern NBA archetype—a hybrid player capable of transcending traditional positions.
The Game Has Changed. pic.twitter.com/ou21SdfiO7— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 28, 2024
As Wembanyama continues to evolve and adapt his game, the possibilities for his signature move are tantalizing. While the pull-up three-pointer may be the frontrunner at present, one can’t discount the potential for further innovation from the young phenom. Whether he adds another weapon to his offensive arsenal or refines his current specialty, the journey to Wembanyama’s legacy promises excitement and anticipation for basketball fans worldwide.
The atmosphere is buzzing with excitement at the San Antonio shootaround on Friday morning. Could this be the moment the rookie unveils a new move? Perhaps we’ll catch a glimpse of it tonight, although I remain skeptical of its effectiveness.
Spurs shoot-around— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 29, 2024
Wemby having some fun this morning ⬇️
The #Spurs host the Knicks tonight#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Hl5zveO6Gi
It’s exciting to witness the Spurs trending positively. This young team has shown significant growth over the course of the year.
The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/CjKMgsaaZJ— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 29, 2024
Additionally, here’s another noteworthy defensive stat highlighting the rookie’s dominance on the court.
Defensive EPM leaders (min. 50 GP):— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 28, 2024
1. Jonathan Isaac (+4.5)
2. Isaiah Hartenstein (+4.0)
3. Alex Caruso (+3.6)
4. Victor Wembanyama (+3.3)
5. Dennis Smith Jr. (+3.1)
(via dunksandthrees) pic.twitter.com/P1o9sjYJCW
Lastly, Victor had nothing but praise for teammate Devin Vessel’s recent performance. Their camaraderie bodes well for the future success of the Spurs in San Antonio.
Victor Wembanyama sur Devin Vassell : « C’est magnifique de le voir évoluer ainsi tout au long de l’année […] Nous devons connaître nos points forts et ce que nous voulons développer, et il en est un élément important. Nous avons tous confiance en lui. » pic.twitter.com/QdEdZz4dlP— Benjamin Moubèche (@BenjaminMoubech) March 28, 2024
