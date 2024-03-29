It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Knicks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Silver and Black has an opportunity to do something tonight that hey haven’t accomplished all season—winning three games in a row. The Knicks are firmly ensconced in the top four in the Eastern Conference, but they are only a game and a half away from the Bucks in the standings, and if they can take over second place, they could sew up home court for their first two playoff series. The Knickerbockers are the best they’ve been in a while, and for the Spurs to land that three game streak, they’ll need to put together one of their best efforts of the season.

San Antonio’s play has been on an upswing lately, so you can’t count them out. After being blown out by the Suns three games ago, the Spurs have put together a decent run of energetic defense and uncharacteristically good shooting. It doesn’t feel sustainable, but maybe if they can keep it going for one more game, they could bag that elusive three game win streak tonight. It would be great to do it in front of a home crowd in the Frost Bank Center, so let’s watch and see the home fans go nuts as the Spurs try to pull off the upset.

Game Prediction:

Tom Thibodeau will yell at his players so much that he will lose his voice in the fourth quarter. [This is pretty much what he does every game.]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

March 29, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.