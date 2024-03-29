Spurs team up with Raven + Lily for a new line of sustainable fashion

Per a Spurs press release:

Raven + Lily x Spurs was created alongside the world-famous NBA team to celebrate the powerful role these players serve in championing teamwork, and inspiring and supporting the local and international community–on and off the court. For us, an Austin-based sustainable fashion brand with team members and artisan partners all across the globe, this collaboration is a symbol of our united perspectives and passions.

Curated and considered, the collection is tied together by the Spurs team colors and a seasonal palette. It features glass beaded jewelry, hand strung by women artisans in Kenya and finished with closures custom made in Italy; and a selection of home textiles handwoven in Ethiopia using locally sourced cotton. Each piece is uniquely made and uniquely your own.

Click HERE to shop online the or visit the Spurs Fan Shop!

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.