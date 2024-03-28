Victor Wembanyama continues to tear down statistical walls

On Wednesday night, Victor Wembanyama once again showcased his dominance on the basketball court. The rookie displayed versatility on both offense and defense, tallying an impressive stat line of 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks. It marked the seventh occasion this season where he achieved a 5+ assists and 5+ blocks game, a feat that currently leads the league.

Victor Wembanyama records his seventh game of 5+ AST and 5+ BLK



No other NBA player has more than three such games this season



It’s tied for the 12th most such games in a single season in the steals/blocks era



No other rookie in that 51-year period has more than four#PorVida pic.twitter.com/QHJ9cjiqdI — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 28, 2024

Wembanyama’s impact transcends his towering height, evident in his exceptional passing skills. Fans had initially hoped for his scoring prowess upon his arrival, but his growth as a facilitator has been nothing short of impressive. It’s a rare sight to witness a seven-footer execute assists with such finesse, as showcased in these instances:

What a dime from Wemby! pic.twitter.com/V0eLQwz1B6 — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 28, 2024

Wemby with the 360 spin pass pic.twitter.com/L4nDuno593 — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 28, 2024

Defensively, Wembanyama continued to assert his presence, notably by blocking John Collins’ attempt to dunk over him during the game against Utah. The Frenchman’s defensive dominance was on full display, reminiscent of Dikembe Mutombo, as he emphatically waved his finger in denial. In a post-game interview, he delivered a memorable quote, cautioning opposing players to reconsider attacking him at the rim.

Victor Wembanyama, interrogé par @tom_orsborn sur la tentative de dunk de Taylor Hendricks à la fin du match : « C’était un mauvais choix, à mon avis. »



Le contre a été attribué à Jeremy Sochan, difficile de dire qui l’a vraiment eu.

pic.twitter.com/fpBweUEc18 — Benjamin Moubèche (@BenjaminMoubech) March 28, 2024

Wembanyama’s confidence, coupled with his defensive prowess, solidifies his status as a dominant force on the court. His impact is poised to resonate throughout the league for years, presenting a daunting challenge for opponents aiming to score against him. As a Spurs fan, the prospect of witnessing Wembanyama’s continued growth and contribution to the team’s success is undeniably thrilling. San Antonio is in for an exhilarating journey with Wembanyama leading the charge.

On another note, the rookie is just one game away from reaching the milestone of playing 65 games this season, rendering him eligible for various awards!

Victor Wembanyama is only a single game away from playing in 65 games this season.



This would qualify him for major awards such as Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive team selections.#PorVida pic.twitter.com/tZR3OWdwp6 — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) March 28, 2024

For those unaware, Wemby possesses a versatile skill set that allows him to excel in virtually every aspect of the game. To witness some of his best highlights, check out this fantastic website created by a fan: https://wemby.onrender.com/.

Wemby’s exceptional defensive performance this season places him in elite company, alongside the likes of prime Anthony Davis, among players with 300+ stocks.

The first player with 300+ stocks in a season since Anthony Davis in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/8fVAE3tbjC — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 28, 2024

The support for Wemby in San Antonio has been nothing short of phenomenal, as affirmed by the mayor. He embodies the perfect superstar for this town.