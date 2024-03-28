An all-around team performance helped the Spurs defeat Jazz

Coming off an impressive win against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the Spurs looked to carry the momentum to Salt Lake City against the Jazz. Even though it was not a wire-to-wire win, it certainly felt like it. They grabbed a 29-15 lead after the first quarter and simply did not look back. They won 118-111 thanks to some great performances.

Devin Vassell led the team with 31 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Even with Wemby returning, Devin still showed a dominant performance shooting the basketball by going 12 of 20. He still remains one of the most underrated players in the game today.

Devin shot 4 of 8 from three, including this one early in the first.

AND including this one! Devin does his best Wemby impression with a running one-legged three from the corner to beat the shot clock buzzer!

Devin gets it done on defense too. Here he deflects Collin Sexton’s pass which leads to wide-open slam!

steal & slam ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OHzcKO5RQv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

POSTER ALERT: After receiving the lead bounce pass from Zach Collins, Devin puts Brice Sensabaugh on a screensaver!

DEVIN ARE YOU KIDDING?!? pic.twitter.com/O5bg1EU4u2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Victor Wembanyama returned from injury and did not miss a beat. He dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. Nothing to see here, this is just a common Wemby statline (Especially the five blocks)!

Victor executes the slip screen to perfection and finds himself wide-open for the ferocious slam thanks to the Devin feed!

Tre Jones finds Wemby all alone skying for the alley-oop!

HAVIN' FUN OUT HERE pic.twitter.com/pBtfgoZHH2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Just call this a trademark Wemby sequence at this point. Wemby stuffs Lauri Markannen at the rim from behind and then runs the floor to finish the alley-oop feed from Cedi Osman. He is simply ridiculous!

Oh yeah, don’t forget about his playmaking. On the fastbreak, Wemby drops a sweet dime to Julian Champagnie for the slam!

THE PASS. THE FINISH. pic.twitter.com/GbCQeQEodW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Wemby is so tall and skilled, he can turn any pass caught at his chest into an alley-oop finish! Here, he gets the and-one by finishing over Sensabaugh.

Count it ☝️ pic.twitter.com/vfIRLFpwFB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Clutch moment: With the Jazz making a small run at the end, Wemby shuts down Walker Kessler by swatting his shot and collecting the board to clinch the game.

BIG TIME BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/VuG09lvj91 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Malaki Branham had a solid game off the bench with 17 points, an assist, and a steal. Huge improvement from last game. Malaki continues to shine bright late in the season.

Malaki was 3 of 5 from three, and drained a lazer near the end of the third.

It's foooourth quarter tiiiime!



END 3 | SAS 88, UTA 79 pic.twitter.com/YSoY0RpZbc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Not only can he swish threes, he can also finish reverse layups! On the fastbreak, he finds himself leaking out for the wide-open finish.

1️⃣7️⃣ points for Malaki pic.twitter.com/EaB45RJCyt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Jeremy Sochan had a decent line of 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals, two assists, and a block.

Jeremy had a pair of triples, including this one near the end of the first quarter.

off to a hot start



END 1 | SAS 29, UTA 15 pic.twitter.com/d1Pe7DO7c5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

The glass is your friend. Jeremy takes the feed from Blake Wesley and finishes the layup off the glass.

toooo smooooth pic.twitter.com/moddVKo47R — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Reminder: The glass is still your friend. This time Tre finds Jeremy with a no-look dime and Jeremy uses the glass again for the layup finish.

that no look from Tre pic.twitter.com/TpmZtVW9u7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Finally, here are the full game highlights.