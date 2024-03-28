Jeremy Sochan meets with one lucky fan

Would you give away your last $3?

On St. Patrick’s Day, Joey, a self-proclaimed Spurs superfan in Austin, did just that.

Watch the video on Instagram HERE or on TikTok HERE.

As you can see, Joey gave Jimmy Darts, a social media influencer known for random acts of kindness, $3 at the start of his shift as a valet.

Jimmy, with the the help of Self Financial, the Official Credit Building App of the Spurs, rewarded Joey’s generosity with “the best day of his life.”

Joey was treated to two courtside seats to the Spurs vs. Nets game that evening. He was also the recipient of a pre-game meeting with Jeremy Sochan. In addition, he was gifted a signed jersey and $1,000 in cash.

Joey A dedicated Spurs fan (with the tattoo to prove it), he has been to 30+ games but has never been able to splurge on good seats. Joey is planning to use the cash he was gifted to pay his rent and bills, and enjoy a special anniversary dinner with his fiance.

Just a little kindness can go a long way. And yet another example of how above and beyond the Spurs go to make their fans feel special.

