Spurs show impressive composure in win against the Jazz

Following a gutsy win against Phoenix without Wemby, the Spurs carried their momentum into Wednesday night’s matchup by recording a wire-to-wire victory vs the Jazz.

Still riding high from the previous game, the Spurs played composed basketball right from tip-off. On offense, they continuously swung the ball around to set up good shots. Wemby and Vassell had a number of two-man plays that flummoxed Utah’s defense, and San Antonio did a good job of crashing the boards to clean up their own misses as well. Defensively, the Spurs were even more impressive. Numerous Jazz players tested Wemby, leading to him blocking both Sexton and Collins. Surprisingly, San Antonio held strong even when the rookie checked out, as the Jazz ended with just 15 points in the first quarter.

With that said, Utah’s low scoring had as much to do with cold shooting as it did with the Spurs’ defense — the Jazz were still getting decent looks and missed multiple wide-open looks and dunk attempts. Unfortunately for San Antonio, that didn’t last long. The dam broke open when the home team went on a 16-2 run. With Wemby on the bench, Utah aggressively attacked the basket with their large Kessler-Markannen frontcourt, cutting the Spurs’ lead down to just four. San Antonio, though, regained their footing when the Frenchman checked back in. Wemby deterred shots around the rim and used his gravity as a roller to open up space for his teammates, leading to Vassell and Sochan hitting threes.

After an uneven start to the game, both teams were steadier the rest of the night. The Spurs consistently led by double digits as the two sides traded baskets, and every time Utah looked poised to go on a run, San Antonio would answer with a bucket of their own. Even so, it wouldn’t be a Spurs game without some sweaty palms down the stretch. The Jazz managed to cut the lead down to single digits multiple times in the final few minutes, including a deep three from Markannen that made it a two-possession game.

Thankfully, Wemby and Vassell stepped up to the plate. The latter hit a number of big shots to maintain the Spurs’ lead, while the rookie made a block in the final seconds that sealed the game for the black and white. As a result, San Antonio has their first win streak in a month, and their young duo continues to show improved chemistry with each passing game.

Wemby finished his night with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. The most impressive part? He didn’t even look that noticeable — compared to his usual standards, that is. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe this alien, but something that still seems under-discussed is his mentality. Wemby absolutely has it, as he’ll never shrink when the lights are at their brightest. He saved his best defensive plays for the end of the game by racking up two blocks, and he always puts himself in the best position to succeed.

Vassell was equally as impactful Wednesday night, if not more so. The 23-year-old dropped 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists on 12-20 shooting and 4-8 from deep, and his shotmaking continues to impress. The most encouraging part of his game, though, has been his chemistry with Wemby. They’re now running more two-man action than ever , which makes both of their lives easier on offense.

Champagnie and Branham had 17 points apiece on a combined 14-24 shooting. Neither will be a star, but there’s a big enough sample now to reasonably expect both to be solid role players now and in the future. Their hustle and athleticism will be extremely valuable for the team moving forward, and it’s always important to show some love to the under-the-radar players.

This was one of the more composed games I’ve seen the Spurs play all season. Granted, that’s not high praise, but progress is still progress. They took their time generating better looks on offense without rushing and didn’t panic when things didn’t go their way on defense. San Antonio will never be mistaken as the most talented team, but they can be competitive on any given night if they can execute at a reasonable level and out-hustle their opponent.

Let’s see if the Spurs can make it three in a row against a tough Knicks team on Friday!