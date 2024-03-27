It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Victor Wembanyama is questionable to play tonight, but the scrappy Spurs showed that you can’t take a win against them for granted on Tuesday, when they won a hard-fought 104-102 victory against the Suns without their rookie phenom. Devin Vassell is showing promise as a reliable scorer, and Jeremy Sochan is a Polish Army Knife on both ends of the course. (That’s like a Swiss Army Knife, but with more flair.)

Lauri Markkanen has been a Finnish terror for the Jazz in the previous contests against the Silver and Black, and the Spurs will have to do a better job of containing him to have a chance at winning tonight. The matchup between Collin Sexton and Tre Jones should be interesting to watch, as Tre can use his quickness to match up against him well on defense. Look for another good game from Zach Collins, who seems to step up his game whenever he has to start in Victor’s place.

A road win against the Jazz would be another treat for the fans after Tuesday’s upset of Phoenix, but at this point in the season, all we really want to see is some good basketball and players improving their games. Let’s watch tonight and see if it happens. I bet we see some, but how much we get is anybody’s guess.

Game Prediction:

Malaki Branham will earn the nickname ‘Snoopy’ for how much time he spends in Pop’s doghouse.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

March 27, 2024 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.