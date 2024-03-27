Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

There is no better way to hit the road than after a big victory. That’s exactly what the San Antonio Spurs will do following a 104-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. They’ll look to carry that momentum, while potentially getting a key piece back for Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.

On Monday, Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, told reporters there is a better than 50-50 chance that Victor Wembanyama will suit up for Wednesday’s game, after missing Monday night with an ankle injury. San Antonio certainly missed his presence on both ends despite the win. He’ll also be a key player against a physical Jazz front line that features Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

The Spurs are 0-2 against the Jazz this season, giving up big games to Markkanen in both outings. He is listed as questionable for the game. Should he play, the Spurs will need to find a way to slow the Finnish wing down. Devin Vassell has found success against Utah this season, scoring over 20 points in both games. A key cog to San Antonio’s offensive attack, Vassell will be relied on once again if the Spurs want to pick up their second straight victory.

March 27, 2024 | 8 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League,) Keldon Johnson – Questionable (right knee,) Victor Wembanyama – Questionable (left ankle)

Jazz Injuries: Darius Bazley – Questionable (G League,) Jordan Clarkson – Out (low back,) Kris Dunn – Out (suspension,) Johnny Juzang – Questionable (G League,) Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Questionable (G League,) Lauri Markkanen – Questionable (right quad,) Micah Potter – Questionable (G League,) Jason Preston – Questionable (G League)

What to watch for

Sochan’s consistency

Jeremy Sochan had one of the best games of his young career in Monday night’s win over the Suns. He had 26 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, while also hitting the game-winning three. We’ve seen flashes of Sochan’s stellar play all season, but rarely are they followed with another outstanding performance. Getting consistent, quality performances from Sochan is a big part of his development.

San Antonio will need his pestering defense on Wednesday. Markkanen poses somewhat of a matchup nightmare for the Silver and Black with his combination of size, strength and skill. Sochan just showed he can defend the best scorers in the league with his performance guarding Kevin Durant. The Spurs will need him to step up defensively once again in Salt Lake City.

Up-tempo offense

San Antonio’s offense is at its best when playing fast. Especially without Wembanyama on the floor. The Spurs are third in the NBA in pace, finding their best offensive rhythm when they are getting out in transition for easy layups or finding Vassell and Julian Champagnie for threes. Luckily for them, the Jazz also want to play fast, ranking tenth in the league in pace of play.

The Jazz are a more efficient offense, 11th in offensive rating compared to the Spurs 23rd. Yet neither team shoots the three particularly well, both teams shoot below 36% from deep. These two will rely on running up and down and creating easy looks.

Can Zach Collins step up again?

The Spurs backup big man, Zach Collins, has been playing well since the All-Star break. He was a vital contributor to San Antonio’s win over the Suns with 18 points and 5 rebounds. He was solid defensively and made two solid contests on Suns’ shooters as they tried to win the game with time dwindling. If Wembanyama sits on Wednesday, the Spurs will need Collins to step up once again in a matchup with a Jazz team that’s tough on the interior. He’s found success against Utah this season. In their last matchup, Collins had 17 points, 8 rebounds and knocked in two deep shots.