Come see the Spurs with Pounding The Rock this weekend

The season is winging down. The Spurs have shown growth and effort all season, and it has been exciting to watch the future of the team improving over the 82-game season.

On Friday, the Spurs host the New York Knicks. At the time of this writing, the Knicks are 4th place in the Eastern Conference and looking to make a deep run this postseason.

The Spurs haven’t seen the Knicks since way back at the beginning of the season when the Knickerbockers took a home win against the Silver & Black. A lot has happened since then, so this game has potential to be a spoiler for the guys from The Big Apple.

On Easter Sunday, you can head to the Frost Bank Center to catch the ongoing rivalry between the Spurs and Golden State Warriors. The Spurs stole a W in San Francisco earlier this month when the Warriors were without Stephen Curry. Can the Spurs pull off another upset? The Warriors are currently tenth in the standings with a shot at the play-in tournament, but the Houston Rockets have been on a tear and Golden State might just have to watch the postseason from home.

