Jeremy Sochan’s game-winner vs. the Suns clinches the season series

Coming off a blowout to the Phoenix Suns at home this past Friday, the Spurs were looking to clinch the season series with a win Monday night. They had to battle without Victor Wembanyama who was out due to a left ankle sprain. He is considered day-to-day. Many did not expect the Spurs to win, but the Spurs kept pace with the Suns for the whole game. The Spurs even led by nine late in the fourth, but the Suns came back to take the lead with around a minute left. That is when Jeremy Sochan knocked down a go-ahead three with 29 seconds left. After two threes were missed by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Spurs got the rebound to secure the win. The Spurs also won the season series 3-1.

Jeremy had one of his best stat lines of the season: 26 points, 18 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. He also had no turnovers. According to @statmamba on X, Jeremy is the youngest player in NBA history to put up those numbers in a game. Spurs fans who doubted him have to be shaking in their boots.

Here, Jeremy takes Grayson Allen to cup and finishes with a hook shot for the and-one!

As Devin drives to the hole, he finds Jeremy cutting inside for the easy slam!

Jeremy puts back the missed Osman three for a crucial bucket late in the game.

GAME WINNER ALERT: Devin finds Jeremy on the wing for the wide-open go-head three that ended up being the deciding score!

Devin Vassell matched Jeremy in scoring with 26 points to go along with seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Devin has been a consistent scorer for most of the season, and without Wemby he knew he had to step up.

Devin cuts to the basket and finishes with authority! (Two hands for safety!)

Devin takes Jusuf Nurkic to school and pulls up for three!

THREEEE BALL



Devin locks down Kevin Durant by picking his pocket and then he finishes with two hands on the other end!

Here’s another look!

Zach Collins got the call to start at center in place of Wemby, and he had himself a solid offensive game. He dropped 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Zach does his post work on former Spur Drew Eubanks and somehow gets this shot to go for the and-one finish!

Come for the giant Zach attack slam, stay for Keldon’s scream.

Cedi Osman drains the laser three over Eubanks. He finished with seven points, two rebounds, and a steal.

Blake Wesley intercepts the Devin Booker pass and throws it down with ferociousness on the other end! Blake finished with five points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He was also a +15 off the bench!

Keldon Johnson and the top of the key three: A match made to last. KJ finished with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.