What we learned from the Spurs win over the Suns

Down one point with the game on the line, the ball landed in Jeremy Sochan’s hands as he stood at the three-point line. A year ago, Sochan might have panicked, forcing the pass to a teammate or erratically driving into the lane – anything to avoid taking a semi-contested three. This time, he wanted the shot. As Royce O’Neale closed out, Sochan rose up and nailed a three to put the Spurs up two, and eventually win them the game.

The San Antonio Spurs 104-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night was a sign of the improvement Sochan has made, and a glimpse into his bright future. The forward had one of the best games of his young career, going off for 26 points and a career-high 18 rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes. On top of that, he played pestering defense all game, particularly guarding Kevin Durant well.

“KD is such a difficult matchup for everybody, he’s one of the greatest ever,” Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich said. “Jeremy never stopped working his butt off on him. He was very physical and did everything he could to guard a great player.”

The most impressive part of Sochan’s game was his unrelenting effort and aggressiveness on both ends. He was seemingly in the mix on just about every play. He went from guarding Durant to switching onto Devin Booker on multiple possessions where he forced difficult shots. Offensively he took smaller players into the paint and finished over the top of them. He has the potential to be one of the better slashing, defensive wings in the league. Against Phoenix, he showed how successful he can be when he puts it all together.

His three-point jump shot hasn’t been consistent this season, but his confidence pulling the trigger is encouraging. He’s put in a lot of work with Spurs shooting coach, Jimmy Barron, throughout the season to improve his jump shot mechanics. The results haven’t always been there, but it’s obvious that the relationship Sochan and Barron have formed is paying dividends to his confidence shooting the ball.

“I was confident. Even at the start (of the possession,) I was asking for the ball, I had my hands up,” Sochan said after the game. “No matter what, I believe in myself.”

These are the type of games that keep you going during a down season. A glimpse into what the future may hold for one of the youngest players on the roster. Now Sochan can take the confidence he gained in this game, and translate it to a strong finish to the season.

Observations