Autograph session with Malaki Branham this Thursday

It’s been a while since Spurs players made public appearances on a regular basis. I remember seeking out autographs of players at health events, cellular stores, sport goods shops, and a bevy of community events.

Got Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, and Boris Diaw in my quest for the 2014 NBA Champions. Also got “The Iceman” George Gervin to sign one of his classic photos for my daughter at the opening of Living Spaces back in 2018.

Since the pandemic, those outings seem few and far between. So this should give local Spurs fans reason to cheer.

Per a Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs and Taco Bell will host an autograph session and free taco giveaway with Malaki and Coyote at a local Taco Bell on Thursday, March 28. This event is free and open to the public. As a partner of the Spurs, Taco Bell is proud to support this opportunity to engage with local fans. Fans are invited to visit Taco Bell’s 11238 Potranco Road location to meet Malaki, get a free crunchy taco and sample select items from Taco Bell’s new Cantina Chicken Menu.

WHAT:

First 150 fans in attendance will receive Malaki’s autograph and a free crunchy beef taco

WHEN:

Thursday, March 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. – player appearance and crunchy taco giveaway

Fans may line up outside the restaurant starting at 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Taco Bell, 11238 Potranco Road, San Antonio TX 78253

WHO:

Malaki Branham, Spurs player and everyone’s favorite mascot, the Coyote.

Be there or be envious...and hungry.

